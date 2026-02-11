Where Liam Coen Wants to See Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Take His Next Step

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars got the true best-case scenario in 2025.

Not only did the Jaguars go 13-4 and earn a playoff spot after winning the AFC South, but the Jaguars saw franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence serve as the focal point for most of those wins, specifically the ones during the team's eight-game winning streak.

But that doesn't mean Lawrence is done improving. With a healthy offseason in Liam Coen's system, the ceiling for Lawrence could be limitless. But where exactly does Coen want to see Lawrence take his next step?

Coen Dives In

Speaking to CBS Sports' Pete Prisco during Super Bowl week, Coen detailed why this is such a critical offseason for Lawrence and where he can take his game from here.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with head coach Liam Coen (obscured) after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

"I think you look at Trevor having the opportunity for the first time in a while to be healthy during an offseason, and going into year two of a system with the collaboration with Grant Udinski, Spencer Whipple, Shane Waldron, myself, John Van Dam, having an offensive chemistry with the same players," Coen said.

"We can get a lot better at the details, knowing the why. I think he continued to ascend in that area, and then starting to now challenge some of these rules, challenge some of these coverage structures we see against our own defense, with some of our concepts and schemes, so that he can really start to take his game even further to another level."

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The first year of the Lawrence-Coen partnership was incredibly fruitful for the Jaguars, especially considering the path they took. They hit the ground running, but only after Lawrence was able to throw following shoulder surgery last offseason. From there, Lawrence and the rest of the locker room faced an expansive and complicated playbook.

It took time for everything to click, but eventually it did. And once that moment happened, Lawrence and the Jaguars' passing game took off. Lawrence played arguably as well as any quarterback during the final two months of the 2025 season; even MVP Matthew Stafford.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) gets coached by Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen during the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coen and the Jaguars, of course, were thrilled with what they got from Lawrence in 2025. But Coen didn't get there by handling Lawrence with kid gloves. He knows Lawrence is a special talent who can get even better, and that will be his goal in 2026.

"I was very proud of the way Trevor approached this season and finished this season. A lot of meat on the bone, though," Lawrence said.

