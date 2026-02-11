How the Jaguars' Scheme Unlocked Trevor Lawrence's Potential

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars saw a different Trevor Lawrence in 2025.

Lawrence certainly had impressive stretches for the Jaguars before, but 2025 was something else entirely. This time, Lawrence played like arguably the best quarterback in the entire league over a two month stretch that saw the Jaguars win eight games in a row and conquer the AFC South.

So, what was it that made Lawrence a different player under Liam Coen and his staff than he had been at any other point? The answer comes down to the Jaguars' well-designed offensive scheme.

Scheme Advantage

Speaking on 'Nightcap' with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, Lawrence noted that the scheme under Coen, offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and the rest of the coaching staff gives the Jaguars and Lawrence an advantage entering each week.

"It feels good to be now with Liam and the system, and feel like we have an advantage with our system and the things that we're doing, our game plan," Lawrence said. "Going into the game, we feel like we have the advantage, which is a huge thing as a player. If you can feel that, you feel confident, you can just go out and play because you trust it's going to work."

Lawrence has played now in three different systems in the NFL. The first was under offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell in his rookie year, with Urban Meyer as the team's head coach. After that miserable season, Lawrence went to three years under Doug Pederson and Press Taylor.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and head coach Doug Pederson look on from the sideline during the first quarter of a NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-9. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

"I think the system that we're running is completely different than anything I've had before. I mean, it gives you a lot of answers as a quarterback. It's tougher to learn on the front end, just because, you know, we got two, three plays at the line almost every time we break the huddle. So it puts a little bit more so, like in the spring and in training camp, it was a little tough to learn," Lawrence said.

"But then once the season started, I really felt like I started to get comfortable with it as the season went on. So you're running good plays versus the right look. I mean, that's the idea of all the you know, it's a good system, if you ask me. So I think getting comfortable with that, and then Liam has been great, just the way he led the team. His personality is perfect for Jacksonville. He's got that chip on his shoulder, and I think our team really embodied that and bought into it."

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with head coach Liam Coen after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, Lawrence is entering his second offseason in the system and is completely healthy. This is a far cry from his crash course in the system last year, which occurred as he recovered from shoulder surgery.

"This system, you know, with obviously Liam and Sean McVay and all these others, it has kind of spread. There's a lot of teams that are running it now, and I've never been in it until we got Liam, and I've heard great things about it, but I didn't really know what it was like," Lawrence said.

"So now having it, I can definitely say it's it's really cool, because you learn so much. I've learned in the past year, I've learned so much more about scheme, like what we're trying to do, why we're putting in a play this way, why we're using this motion to try to undress the pressure or the coverage. I mean, there's so many things that you know as a quarterback that you have to be taught that I just didn't know before, because that's that's the way that the system does it and the way you build your game plan. So give them a lot of credit for that."

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.