Jaguars' Devin Lloyd, Andre Cisco Named to 2024 All-Breakout Team
After years of building through the draft, the 2024 season seems like the perfect time of the Jaguars to see some of their young draft picks take the next step.
Two such Jaguars landed on NFL.com's list of breakout candidates for the 2024 season, with Bucky Brooks tabbing inside linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Andre Cisco.
"Lloyd could be the biggest benefactor of the Jaguars' scheme change under new DC Ryan Nielsen. The third-year pro could reprise his role as a SAM linebacker, which helped him earn high marks as a prospect in the 2022 draft class. A unique playmaker with instincts, awareness and pass-rushing skills, Lloyd can make his mark as a linebacker who attacks from all angles. He thrived in a similar role at the University of Utah, which helped him walk away with a plethora of honors after dotting his résumé with splash play after splash play. Though the Jaguars haven't been entirely open about Lloyd's expected role, it's not hard to envision the third-year pro crushing it as a DPR (designated pass rusher) with on- and off-ball linebacker skills."- Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
"The fourth-year pro has a chance to become an elite defender in a new defensive scheme that suits his talents as a ballhawk. Cisco already has logged seven interceptions over the past two seasons while playing as a center fielder in a system that lived and died with blitz pressure. Now, though, the Jaguars' young standout could see his takeaway number spike as the designated deep-middle defender in a scheme designed to bait quarterbacks into mistakes. Cisco is a high-IQ player with a nose for the ball; his range and awareness could help him spark a defensive revival in Jacksonville."- Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
The Jaguars traded up to select Lloyd at No. 27 two years ago; since then, he has proved to be one of the most important pieces of the Jaguars' defense.
In that span, Lloyd has started 30 games in 32 appearances and recorded 242 tackles, 134 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and 15 pass breakups.
After 26 tackles, two pass deflections, and two forced fumbles in 17 games (three starts) as a rookie, Cisco has grown into a legitamate playmaker for the Jaguars' defense in the last two years.
In the last two years, Cisco has started all 30 games he has started in and recorded seven interceptions, 15 pass deflections, 135 tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
Cisco will enter a third year as a starter in 2024, taking a key spot in the depth chart alongside Darnell Savage, Tyson Campbell, Ronald Darby, Jarrian Jones, and Antonio Johnson.