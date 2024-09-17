Jaguars' Doug Pederson Must Figure Out Key Issue
The Jacksonville Jaguars offense has been nearly non-existent in the past six quarters. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, after the 18-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, thought maybe the lack of a rhythm was due to a lack of communication.
"it's just communication. We're getting in, getting in late, we're trying to figure it out, and obviously [Evan Engram] went down today before the game, so some things changed, but it doesn't matter. There's no excuses," Lawrence said. "You've got to perform and you've got to be able to adjust. Know the plan. Know the plays that are coming in. If it changes personnels, if whatever changes, we've got to get in faster, we've got to get out of the huddle. This is a team that's really good up front. You want to know where you're going protection-wise, you want to have time to communicate, you want to have time to get out of the huddle quickly so you can communicate, and they do have some pressure stuff that's really good that you have to be able to diagnose, and if you don't have time, it makes it really hard.
"Are we not listening enough in the huddle? Are we not tight enough? Are we breaking the huddle and asking what we've got? Different things. It's on all of us. We all have to look at that and just put emphasis on communication."
On Monday, head coach Doug Pederson was asked if he thought communication was missing from the offense. He agreed with his franchise quarterback.
"It's one aspect. I mean, listen, there's a lot of things that have to go on and there's a lot of talking that goes on for each individual play.," Pederson said. "We missed some things in the run game. We missed some things in protection. But all things are very fixable and correctable. But yes, that is definitely something we've got to correct."
The Jaguars have plenty of weapons for Lawrence. Wide receiver Christian Kirk has yet to show up for the Jaguars on the field, but new additions at wide receiver -- Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr. have been standout early on. The running game seemed to get it's legs under Travis Etienne.
If the Jaguars can clean it up communication-wise, they could survive an upcoming slate of tough games against playoff contending teams.
