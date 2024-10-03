Jaguars' Edge Rusher in Elite Company
The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) might be having a rough start to the season, but can be optimistic regarding sixth-year defensive end, Josh Hines-Allen, who has continued to thrive in Jacksonville. He earned a 90.1 PFF grade which ranks top 10 among all defenders after the first four weeks.
Hines-Allen has been a valuable asset to the Jaguars defense for the past several years and his productivity has increased. So far this season, he has obtained 12 tackles, one sack, and two pass deflections. His career sack total is up to 46 which ranks in the top-25 among active players.
After being selected No. 7 overall in the 2019 NFL draft, Hines-Allen was the first Jaguars player in history to be selected to the Pro Bowl in his rookie season, totaling 44 tackles, two forced fumbles, and 10.5 sacks. He has identified himself as a core piece of this defense since his arrival.
The 27-year old was taken out of last Sunday's game against the Texans in the fourth quarter, entering concussion protocol and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. He was kept fairly quiet throughout with just three tackles and two quarterback hits.
Jaguars head coach, Doug Pederson, confirmed that Hines-Allen will remain in concussion protocol this week. His availability to play in Week 5 is to be determined as he will be evaluated throughout the week.
“Josh is in the protocol." Pederson said on Monday.
If he does not play, it will be a significant hit to a defense that has already struggled constantly this season, allowing 27.3 points per game which is third-worst in the league.
It would also add Hines-Allen to the list of defensive starters that have already missed time in this young season. The Jaguars will need him in a very winnable contest at home this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts (2-2), in an attempt to snap a four-game losing streak to begin the 2024 campaign.
Regardless of a possible injury, the Jaguars can find some satisfaction in the fact that they possess one of the top defensive players in the league at a position that can cause destruction to opposing quarterbacks and running games.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter)@JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.