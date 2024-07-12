Jaguars' Evan Engram Lands in Top 10 in ESPN's TE Rankings
After two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, it has officially became consensus: Evan Engram is one of the best tight ends in football.
The former New York Giant and first-round pick signed with the Jaguars in 2022 to little fanfare but quickly became one of the most important and consistent pieces of the offense. And after back-to-back career seasons, Engram has now found himself in back-to-back top 10 lists at tight ends.
After ranking No. 8 on ESPN's poll last year, Engram ranks No. 9 in this year's poll of up to 8- NFL executives, scouts and coaches.
"Many of the evaluators who kept voting for Engram when he struggled in New York can revel now that Engram has been highly productive in Jacksonville.- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
Engram led his position with 143 targets and his 114 receptions were 19 more than any other tight end.
Jacksonville asked Engram to carry the offense at times with 558 routes run, by far the most for a tight end.
"He's a matchup problem -- you can't put a linebacker on him," an AFC executive said. "You put him on shallow crossers and get the ball out quickly in space and on screens and he can do damage."
Engram's eight drops were the second-most for tight ends. But on eight tight-window throws, he caught five of them, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That 62.5% success rate topped this group."
Over the last two seasons, Engram ranks No. 10 in touchdown catches, No. 4 in receiving yards, No. 2 in receptions, No. 6 in yards per game, and No. 3 in targets among all tight ends.
In 2023, Engram caught 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the eighth tight end to ever catch 100 passes or more in ther Super Bowl era.
"He just continues to improve, just understanding defense, our system, how he and Trevor [Lawrence] are on the same page. Evan has done a nice job leading his room, him and Luke [Farrell] both, two veteran guys in there," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said during OTAs.
"Evan was a great addition for us three years ago and continues to really impress. He's another one of those guys that's taken more of that vocal stance, especially with the offense. He's also somebody that backs it up on the field. So, he's done a nice job, continues to lead by example obviously. And, again, he's not always the vocal guy, but when he needs to he will."