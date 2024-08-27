Jaguars Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster
The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially gotten their 2024 roster down to 53 players.
It is important to remember this is just an intiial 53-man roster, and we very well could see
“I think it helps tremendously because what happens is, you put a depth chart up and they start looking at numbers and the line, ‘How long is the line?’ Instead of, ‘How can I get better and improve?’" Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"Then, you keep rolling them out there, whether they're working with the first unit or second unit, it doesn't matter. They're getting valuable reps, and I think it definitely plays into the psyche of the player. They're not looking at the length of the line.”
With that Said, here is the Jaguars' 53-man roster of today.
QB (2): Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones
RB (3): Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, D'Ernest Johnson
WR (6): Gabe Davis, Christian Kirk, Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, Devin Duvernay, Tim Jones
TE (3): Evan Engram, Luke Farrell, Brenton Strange
OL (10): Cam Robinson, Ezra Cleveman, Mitch Morse, Brandon Scherff, Anton Harrison, Javon Foster, Cole Van Lanen, Walker Little, Cooper Hodges, Luke Fortner
DL (11): Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, DaVon Hamilton, Myles Cole, Esezi Otomewo, Arik Armstead, Tyler Lacy, Maason Smith, Roy Robertson-Harris, Jordan Jefferson, Jeremiah Ledbetter
LB (6): Foyesade Oluokun, Devin Llloyd, Chad Muma, Ventrell Miller, Yasir Abdullah
CB (5): Tyson Campbell, Ronald Darby, Montaric Brown, Jarrian Jones, De'Antre Prince
S (4): Andre Cisco, Darnell Savage, Antonio Johnson, Daniel Thomas
Specialists (3): Logan Cooke, Ross Matiscik, Cam Little
The Jaguars will now have to fill out their 16-man practice squad, as well as keep an eye on waivers to potentially add to their roster. Most notably, the Jaguars only have three true edge players and three true safeties on their roster. In reality, the Jaguars have only two healthy safeties with Daniel Thomas being day-to-day with a lower body injury and Darnell Savage starting as the slot cornerback.
The Jaguars also kept eight interior defensive linemen, a number that could change in the coming days or could reflect a deep rotation in Ryan Nielsen's defense.