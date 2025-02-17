Jaguars GM Search: Pros and Cons of Ian Cunningham's Candidacy
The Jacksonville Jaguars are down to five.
After interviewing 10 external candidates for their vacant general manager position, the Jaguars now have five finalists who are set to meet with the team brass this week. From that group, the Jaguars will then make their decision on who will officially replace Trent Baalke.
So, who is the right fit for the role? What are the strengths and weaknesses of each candidate and their case to be the hire? We break it down below, this time with Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham.
Background
- Baltimore Ravens (2008-2012): Personnel assistant
- Baltimore Ravens (2013-2016): Area scout
- Philadelphia Eagles (2017-2018): Director of college scouting
- Philadelphia Eagles (2019-2020): Assistant director of player personnel
- Philadelphia Eagles (2021): Director of player personnel
- Chicago Bears (2022-present): Assistant general manager
Pros
The biggest positive in regards to Cunningham and what he brings to the table is the fact that he comes directly from sone of the best front offices in the entire NFL. While he has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears, he has also experienced how two different Super Bowl teams have been built.
From Ozzie Newsome to Howie Roseman, Cunningham has worked for two of the most respected general managers in recent memory, if not in the entire modern history of the NFL. Cunningham has been able to get a front row seat to see how two of the smartest and most successful football executives of their time have gotten it done, and the hope is he has learned somethings along the way.
Cons
If there is any critique to make of Cunningham, it is that the Bears have had limited success in his time as their No. 2. They managed to pull off a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers in 2023, but they have also handed out some bad contracts, have had so-so success in the draft and made the dreadful trade for Chase Claypool in 2022.
Cunningham should not be judged purely by the Bears' decisions since he is not the No. 1 decision maker in the front office -- that would be general manager Ryan Poles. With that in mind, the Bears' lack of front office success over the last three years is the only real red flag in what has otherwise been an impressive and successful scouting career.
