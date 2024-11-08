Jaguars Have Several Among the Best in the AFC South
The Jacksonville Jaguars have struggled as team the entire season. Jacksonville started 0-4 and have yet to recover. At 2-7, there is not much the Jaguars are playing for other than pride and future employment with the Jaguars or another team.
Jacksonville has suffered numerous injuries to players at critical positions on both sides of the ball. It has been a large part of the reason the Jaguars have had such a disappointing season.
While the Jaguars have not played well this season as a team, multiple Jaguars players have played well individually. Khaled Elsayed of Pro Football Focus recently released their list of the best players at their respective positions in the AFC South.
Numerous Jaguars players were named for the individual honors, even though the Jaguars collectively are not very good. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is one of those players.
“With C.J. Stroud (75.4 overall grade) not quite able to match the production of his exceptional rookie year, Lawrence is the standout quarterback in the AFC South despite the Jaguars’ struggles,” Elsayed said. “His 80.3 overall grade is ninth among qualifying QBs.”
Elsayed named tight end Evan Engram as the division’s best tight end through the first nine games of the season. Engram’s productive first half of the season were not without a few hiccups, but overall, he has played well.
“While it was challenging selecting between the receivers in the AFC South, it was hard just finding a tight end,” Elsayed said. “Engram is playing well even with the low productivity numbers he’s posted. His 73.3 overall grade would be the second-highest of his career.”
Center Mitch Morse was named as the division’s best center through the first half of the season. Morse may have been selected because of the lack of quality centers in the division.
“Morse has delivered a slightly above-average season, securing a 65.2 overall grade,” Elsayed said. “Given the thin options at center in this division, it’s enough to net him this ranking.”
The Jaguars also have two of the best defenders in the AFC South. Josh Hines-Allen and Foyesade Oluokun are two of the most dependable players at their position in the division and arguably, the entire league.
“Hines-Allen (87.5 overall grade) is the most impressive of the division’s edge defenders,” Elsayed said.
“Oluokun has the highest coverage grade (85.7) of any linebacker in the division, while his teammate Lloyd gets the selection for his work in the run game with a 90.7 mark,” Elsayed said. “We’d like a bit more in coverage from linebackers, but this division is low on it.”
Punter Logan Cooke, and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr also made the list for their respective positions.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE