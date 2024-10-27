Jaguars Have Ultimate Chance to Revive Season, Will They Take It?
There are plenty of comparisons being made this week when it comes to the Jacksonville Jaguars -- namely, comparisons to the 2022 squad.
The 2022 Jaguars didn't walk into a year with the expectations that the 2024 Jaguars did, but they did find themselves in the same place through seven games: at 2-5 and looking up at other teams in the AFC South race.
The 2022 Jaguars not only started 2-5, but they were 2-6 after Week 8 and in the middle of a five-game losing streak. But the team kept swinging, and swinging, and swinging. And eventually they found themselves at 9-8 and as the AFC South champions.
The 2024 Jaguars always expected to be in a playoff race. They never expected a 2-5 start that saw them lose their first four games of the season and becoming the last team this year to register a win.
But now they find themselves in the same position they were two years ago. And while there are a few differences, such as the experience of Trevor Lawrence, the coaching staff, and the faces on the roster, the Jaguars are hoping for a similar result.
"I think we have more talent," Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen said this week when asked about the 2022 team and the current 2024 squad.
"It is about us knowing what we need to do in those situations and playing fast. If we allow ourselves to do that ... we will be very successful this year."
For the Jaguars to turn around their season like they did two years ago, they will have to kickstart the revival against one of the NFC's best teams in the Green Bay Packers.
The 5-2 Packers are walking into EverBank Stadium as one of the NFL's most complete teams. They have one of the best play-callers and overall head coaches in football. They have an electric quarterback and a deep depth chart of play-makers. And their defense ranks in the top-10 in nearly every metric possible.
But the Jaguars had to take down contenders on their way to the playoffs in 2022. They ripped off big wins against the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens and then knocked off a divisional leader in the Tennessee Titans in Week 18.
They need to do it again, and it starts this weekend against a top-notch Packers team.
“I would say this: anything's possible. But listen, it's a one-week-at-a-time mentality as you know, and you just try to go 1-0, you just try to figure out how to win a game this week," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.
"But I think we can lean and look back on that time and say, ‘Hey we've been here before, we know what this looks like. What did we do well then that we can apply to today?’ There’s a lot of ball ahead of us and yet, I think each week now becomes a little bit more important for us as a team.”
