Jaguars' Identity Up in the Air, But There Is One They Can't Afford
Over the last 12 regular season games, the Jacksonville Jaguars have lost significantly more than they have won. They have essentially become synonymous with losing, especially this season as they seemingly find new ways to lose every week.
Their matchup this week against the 1-5 New England Patriots will be a matchup between two of the worst teams in the National Football League.
Over the season’s first six weeks, the Jaguars have not done much of anything correct on a consistent basis.
Even when they have success, it has rarely been long enough to make them competitive for longer than a quarter or two of most games this season. Most winning teams have things they do consistently well, the Jaguars do not.
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson acknowledged the fact that a team can build an identity through winning but also through losing. Pederson noted that many things play into a team’s identity, things in their control and things outside of their control.
He hopes the team can start to win games, figure out their identity and change the public perception of the team.
“Yes, because I think if you lose, that's also an identity,” Pederson said. “If you win, that's an identity. So, internally, we talk about our own identity, but I think on the outside, the public, through the media, shapes and forms who they think our identity is. But I think that comes through wins and losses.
“So, it's kind of a ‘yes’ question. I mean, I think both sides of it can shape an identity. But for me right now, where this team is, if we go out and play well and do what we're asked to do, we can work on that and build on that and then begin creating internally, I think our own identity as we approach each game moving forward.”
The Jaguars have undoubtedly played plenty of bad football this season. However, there are still plenty of games left for Jacksonville to turn things around. It must start this weekend with the Jaguars’ matchup against the New England Patriots.
Jacksonville is likely looking at a lost season. Still, considering all of the changes that were made this offseason, a loss against the Patriots could be dire for Pederson and his coaching staff. The Jaguars absolutely cannot afford to fall to 1-6 on the season and still have any hopes of a productive season.
