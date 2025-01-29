Jaguars Interview Top Rams Assistant Nate Scheelhaase For OC
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been hard at work in their search for coordinators since introducing new head coach Liam Coen on Monday.
Between Monday and Tuesday, Coen and the Jaguars interviewed or requested interviews with five different defensive coordinator candidates. And now, the first official offensive coordinator candidate has emerged in Los Angeles Rams passing game speciliast Nate Scheelhaase.
Scheelhaase also interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their vacant offensive coordinator position. He is the third candidate with Rams ties that Coen and the Jaguars have been connected to this week, joining Aubrey Pleasant and Jonathan Cooley.
Scheelhaase is a former four-star quarterback recruit who threw for 0ver 8,000 yards and 50 touchdowns with the University of Illinois -- a school with close connections to the Khan family.
Scheelhaase got his first job in football in 2015 as assistant director of football operations for Illinois. After becoming running backs coach for Illinois, he remained with the program as an offensive assistant through the 2017 season.
In 2018, Scheelhaase was hired as Iowa State's running backs coach and in 2019-2020, he served as the program's wide receivers coach.
In 2021, he was promoted to running game coordinator/running backs and wide receivers coach before becoming offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2023.
Coen is set to call plays for the Jaguars in 2025, but it is clear the first-time head coach is looking to fill out his staff with high-ceiling candidates with ties to the Sean McVay system and culture.
"As head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, I will hire a first-class coaching staff, establish a distinctive and effective brand of football on both sides of the ball, and our players will live for the black and teal. Shad and Jaguars fans should expect nothing less, and that’s what we plan to deliver and more," Coen said in his first statement as Jaguars head coach.
So far, the only official staff move Coen has made is extending special teams coordinator Heath Farwell and keeping him as a part of his new staff. Previous coaches like offensive coordinator Press Taylor, offensive line coach Phil Rauscher, and defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen will not return under Coen in 2025.
