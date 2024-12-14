Jaguars-Jets: Week 15 Prediction
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets find themselves in similar places entering Week 15.
Each team had sky-high expectations entering 2024. The Jets were hoping to be Super Bowl contenders, while the Jaguars were aiming for a playoff run to put the disappointing 2023 season behind them once and for all.
Instead, the two squads enter Week 15 with matching 3-10 records and plenty of uncertainty moving forward. With a month left in the season, one team is already looking for a new head coach and general manager, and the other may join them in four weeks.
Still, there is a game left to be played. Warriors will duke it out on the gridiron with pride at stake. And for four quarters, each team will play with its back against the wall in hopes of finding some kind of positive not to leave the season on.
So, who do we think wins on Sunday? We break it down below.
Prediction: Jaguars 17, Jets 13
Is the Jaguars' defense turning a corner? There is a legitimate argument to make. They were playing well before the bye week other than a nightmare outing against Detroit, especially considering they held the Minnesota Vikings to only field goals in the week before.
Last week, the Jaguars' defense showed up big against a struggling passing game and held the Tennessee Titans to just six points. With the way some of their pieces have been playing, it isn't out of the realm of possibility for the Jaguars to come out firing against the Jets' offense.
"The next drive, really play one. P-and-10 against the Jets on Sunday. We’ve got to win that rep. that’s what we’ve just talked to our guys, look, just play fundamentals, technique, play hard," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said this week.
"Be tough, fly around, tackle. We’ve got to tackle a little bit better this week and take the ball away. But we’re going to focus on the first play of the game and that drive and let’s get off the field and get this game started, but one play at a time.”
The Jaguars' offense is obviously missing plenty of pieces, but it has gotten to the point where the simple presence of Brian Thomas Jr. means the Jaguars have some chance of moving the ball and scoring points. I like the Jaguars in a low-scoring affair here.
