Have the Jaguars Had 'Bad Luck' Against Jets' Rodgers?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have got the New York Jets on their hands for their Week 15 matchup, a Jets team that features one of the Jaguar's most hated quarterbacks to face in Aaron Rodgers, purely based on the amount of production that Rogers has dealt on the Jaguars throughout his career.
While the New York Jets and Jaguars seasons have become parallel to one another, Rodgers has recently found some success in his position. In his last game against the Miami Dolphins, Rodgers threw for the most yards of his season, 339 yards, and threw a touchdown in his outing. The Jets still were unable to win that game.
While Rodgers has seen his performance decline as he ages in the game, he has always found success against Jacksonville and will look to continue it against this 2024 squad. Coming off of their best defensive performance of the season, the Jaguars won't let Rodgers walk all over them too easily.
Rodgers has faced the Jaguars franchise four times in his career and has a 3-1 record. Jacksonville hasn't faced Rodgers since his time with the Green Bay Packers, with their last time seeing the quarterback being in the 2020 season.
In the four games against the Jaguars, Rodgers has 86 completions in 135 attempts, 988 passing yards, seven touchdowns, two interceptions, and has been sacked seven times. Averaging 247 passing yards against Jacksonville, Rodgers has been very effective against the Jaguars in the past.
The last time Rodgers played the Jaguars, he threw for 325 yards, had two touchdowns, threw one interception, and had a passer rating of 108.1. In the current season, Rodgers may have found his stride down the stretch, especially in an attempt to show franchises he still has what it takes to be an effective quarterback in the league.
On the season, Rodgers ranks 13th in passing yards, with 2,966, and has 20 touchdowns, tying him for eighth. While the Jaguars have not been able to find success against Rodgers in the past, they are dealing with a different version of him with the Jets rather than the Packers.
The Jaguars and Jets will both be looking for their fourth victory on the season, regardless of where their current standings sit in the NFL Draft for 2025.
