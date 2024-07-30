Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen Ranked No. 35 In NFL Top 100
Jacksonville Jaguars star pass-rusher Josh Hines-Allen has made his debut in the NFL Top 100 a triumphant one, coming in at No. 35 in his first year on the list.
Hines-Allen joins Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the only two Jaguars to appear on the list thus far and, likely, for the rest of the list's rollout.
Before Lawrence's new deal last month, Hines-Allen had signed the biggest contract in franchise history this offseason, earning a five-year extension worth $141.25 million and $76.5 million in guarantees.
Hines-Allen, the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is the first Jaguars' first-round pick to sign an extension with the team since Blake Bortles.
Hines-Allen broke the Jaguars' rookie sack record in 2019 with 10.5 sacks before breaking the single-season sack record with 17.5 sacks in 2023. Hines-Allen was one of the NFL's most productive pass-rushers in 2023, combining with Travon Walker for 27.5 sacks to lead all pass-rusher duos.
In five years with the Jaguars, Hines-Allen has recorded 45 sacks, 53 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, and two interceptions. Hines-Allen is currently second all-time in franchise history in sacks.
“He’s a competitor. He really wants it. Putting in the time since he’s been here," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said last week.
"The last couple of days, you can really see the intensity at the practice yesterday – again, day one. The consistency and things like that we’re looking for. He says all the right things. He wants to be a great player. He wants to have a great defense and a great team. You feel those things as he talks to the guys. Good teammate and things like that. Really excited about him.”