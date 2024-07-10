Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen Ranks No. 8 in ESPN Pass-Rusher Rankings
Jacksonville Jaguars' star pass-rusher Josh Hines-Allen was respected in league circles before 2023, but his career performance last season turned enough heads to launch his name into the NFL's upper echelon.
Hines-Allen's 17.5 sacks were tied for second-most in the NFL last year, with years of consistency finally resulting in a huge leap in production. As a result, Hines-Allen's name is being mentioned more and more with the top pass-rushers in the NFL like Myles Garrett, Nick Bosa, Micah Parsons, and more.
In a recent ESPN ranking of the 10-best edge rushers based on votes from up to 80 executives, scouts and coaches, Hines-Allen was ranked the No. 8 edge rusher entering the 2024 season.
"Talk about a contract year performance.- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
Hines-Allen's 27.5 sacks through his first four seasons weren't enough to earn a contract extension entering his fifth-year option.
So Hines-Allen, who up until this season was known as Josh Allen, went ahead and set a Jaguars franchise record with 17.5 sacks in 2024, which set in motion the franchise tag and an eventual five-year deal with a base salary of $141.25 million.
"Grew a ton as a player -- more decisive, better angles and get-off." a veteran NFL defensive coach said. "Played with more power. Has a really nice cross-chop that he's mastered. Him and Travon Walker will be a force next year."
Before Trevor Lawrence's new deal last month, Hines-Allen had signed the biggest contract in franchise history this offseason, earning a five-year extension worth $141.25 million and $76.5 million in guarantees.
Hines-Allen, the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is the first Jaguars' first-round pick to sign an extension with the team since Blake Bortles.
Hines-Allen broke the Jaguars' rookie sack record in 2019 with 10.5 sacks before breaking the single-season sack record with 17.5 sacks in 2023. Hines-Allen was one of the NFL's most productive pass-rushers in 2023, combining with Travon Walker for 27.5 sacks to lead all pass-rusher duos.
In five years with the Jaguars, Hines-Allen has recorded 45 sacks, 53 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, and two interceptions. Hines-Allen is currently second all-time in franchise history in sacks.