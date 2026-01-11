Jaguars Mailbag on Final Bills, Wild Card Storylines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Throughout the season, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.

You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here. This week, we discuss the Jaguars' matchup with the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.

Hi, John. Do you think we re-sign Parker Washington?

A: Yes. Maybe not this offseason, but I think the Jaguars know Washington is too invaluable on offense and on special teams to let him play for any other team sometime soon.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) walks off the field after a hit as head coach Liam Coen looks on during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Are the Jaguars allowed to wear prowlers this week? If not, I always see people saying “pay the fine”. Does it actually work like that. Is there some number that teams can pay to wear their alternative more than what the league approves? And does anyone know how much that fine is?

A: No, they are not. And no, it doesn't. There isn't a fine. Teams just aren't going to break NFL rules and practices.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs while throwing an arm up on Tennessee Titans cornerback Micah Robinson (21) during the fourth quarter in an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7 [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Obviously I am hopeful that the jaguars are able to make a deep run in the playoffs this year. But regardless of what happens, isn't next year the year to go all in? It seems likely that Campanile will be a HC after next year. With the Rams DNA in the FO, do you think the Jaguars might go big game hunting and try and trade a bunch of picks for someone like Maxx Crosby

A: I think there is a great reason to think the Jaguars will be aggressive this offseason. They will be picked as a playoff team and, depending how they perform this offseason, could even be seen as a Super Bowl team. James Gladstone's DNA from the Rams is to make exactly these moves.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

It seems like 12 personnel has been the achilles heel. Should we be worried about the Bills exploiting it, and how do you think the Jags can improve against 12 personnel compared to when they played Seattle and the Rams

A: They have gotten better at it, because they have gone a bit less heavy in their personnel and have instead put an extra safety on the field. The Bills tight ends are solid, but I do not think they keep you up at night.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch defended by New York Jets cornerback Samuel Womack III (39) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

It's crazy we are having the kind of season that we are especially considering our first round pick, "best player in the draft", is not a part of the streak. Looking at next year, do you see the team using Travis Hunter the same way, or going something like an 80-20 split on one side?

A: I am honestly not sure, and I am not confident they are so sure yet, either. I think it makes sense to let him specialize on defense and have certain packages for him on offense, but I could easily see them repeating his 2025 role, too.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If CVL is out, what will be the OL configuration?

A: Walker Little at left tackle and Patrick Mekari at right guard, so the Week 1 starting offensive line. Van Lanen has had a good season, but the Jaguars have won plenty of games with Walker Little at LT.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cole van Lanen (70) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How do we get the run game going again this week? What do you attribute the decrease to? Better defenses? Better Trevor play? Tuten injury? O line shake ups? All the above?

A: When a unit is struggling as much as the Jaguars' run game has in recent weeks, normally the answer is that the issues go far beyond one player or position group. It is a little bit of everything. The line has to sustain blocks, the running backs have to see things better. There is no siple answer or fix other than they simply have to play better.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) dives forward during the fourth quarter in an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7 [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the coaching changes in Tampa, do you think Liam tries to get one of the guys he couldn’t bring with him last year? Does it even make sense to add more coaches to the staff?

A: Liam Coen really, really wanted to hire Tampa Bay Buccaneers run game coordinator/offensive line coach Kevin Carberry last season. If for some reason Tampa Bay lets him out of his contract, I would be stunned if he doesn't join the staff in some capacity.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Looking back, how would you explain our losses to Rams and Seahawks? Are they still vulnerabilities?

A: The Jaguars were dominated up front in both games, struggling to handle games and stunts from elite defensive fronts. Trevor Lawrence also struggled with mitigating pressure, leading to several sacks that were on him solely. They are still vulnerabilities, yes, but Lawrence is a different quarterback today than he was in Weeks 6 and 7.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) slides for a first down pickup against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How can we control time of possession and keep the ball out of Josh Allen's hands if we can't run the ball?

A: First downs. You don't have to run the ball to control the pace of the game, you just have to keep getting a new set of downs. Put the game in Trevor Lawrence's hands and let him go to work.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen yells after scoring his third touchdown during second half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

