Jaguars Just Proved Exciting Fact For the Future
At 2-6, the Jacksonville Jaguars are technically one of the worst teams in the National Football League. Although they have talent at many positions, the Jaguars have lost multiple games because of their own mistakes and inconsistent play.
However, the Jaguars have improved their play over the last few weeks.
Their record undoubtedly speaks for itself, and it is very definitive. The Jaguars have played a lot of bad football this season. Jacksonville has lost two of their last three games but they have also won two of their last four.
While there is no denying the dismal season they are having, there is also no denying that there has been improvement over the last four weeks or so for the Jaguars.
Two of the Jaguars’ last three losses have come by four points or less. This is both promising and troubling, as it proves the Jaguars are good enough to compete.
However, it also proves that at some point during the games, Jacksonville is beating themselves, not making the critical plays when they present themselves or both.
This is unlikely to be the season the Jaguars have a lot of success and win a bunch of games. Still, the Jaguars can do what they have done over the last few weeks and compete at the highest possible level.
After storming back from a double-digit deficit against one of the best teams in the league, Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun believes the team is just a few plays away from turning things around.
“That’s the NFL,” Oluokun said. “You can win the first quarter, and it doesn’t mean you’re going to win all the way through the game. Back when I was a child, I think I saw the Rams win a whole Super Bowl and lost to Tom Brady. You’ve got to win the first, second, third, fourth, all the way through. Good teams are going to win critical downs.
“That critical down could come in the second quarter. It’s big plays and complementary football that we’ve got to continue to improve on and continue to learn how to play. That’s when the wins will start rolling. We’ve got all the talent. I know you guys are tired of hearing it, but we’re right there. We’ve just got to execute when execution matters the most.”
The only positive news from the Jaguars’ disappointing season is the fact that they will likely have one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL draft. The Jaguars already have talented players at every skill position on offense.
They are set at quarterback, running back, tight end, and have talented at wide receiver too.
This is in addition to quality players on the defense as well. Adding a quality player this offseason via the draft and free agency to a roster that has shown it has potential this season, could be what the Jaguars need to have a successful future over the next few years.
