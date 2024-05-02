Jaguars' Keilan Robinson on NFL’s New Kickoff Rules: 'Special Teams Can Win Games'
When asked if the NFL’s new kickoff rule had any influence in drafting Keilan Robinson, general manager Trent Baalke didn't mince his words.
“That’s the reason we went out and got Keilan, that's going to be a main responsibility of his along with some other things.” said Baalke.
In March, the NFL announced that “every player on the kicking team other than the kicker will now line up with at least one foot on the returning team's 40-yard line”.
Robinson mentioned that he expects the rule change to make an immediate impact this season.
“It brings back the kick return in the NFL. The past few years it's been nothing but touchbacks since they've moved the ball up. It's kind of been taking the play out of the game so I like the rule change. It's more plays and that can be a game changer.” said Robinson.
The former Texas Longhorn ranks among the programs top ten in career kick return yards and yards per kick return. In 2023, Robinson was an All-Big 12 selection as a kickoff returner. Some of his career highlights include a 95 yard kickoff return touchdown against Texas Tech, and a two rushing touchdown performance in the Big-12 championship against Oklahoma State.
“I think y'all can expect for me to be a playmaker in all facets of the game. From offense, whether it be running the ball, catching the ball, lining up in the slot, doing whatever I can on offense. Then on special teams obviously making plays with the ball in my hands and without the ball in my hands.” said Robinson.
At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, the 5 foot 8 and 191 pound speedster ran a 4.42 40 yard dash.
Before transferring to Texas, Robinson played at the University of Alabama. As a freshman, he averaged a team-high 11.5 yards per carry while rushing for 254 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
Although he excelled as a kick returner, Robinson expects to contribute all over the field.
“They envision for me to be me. To come in and make plays in a multitude of ways. To be that versatile weapon that I'm known to be. Just to be me." said Robinson.
Jaguars free agent signee Devin Duvernay was a 2023 Pro Bowl Selection as kick returner. With the new kickoff rule, return teams are expected to have two primary returners on the field at the same time. Pairing Robinson and Duvernay together can be a recipe for great offensive field position.