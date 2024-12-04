Jaguars Land Travis Hunter In Massive Haul in Latest Mock
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to have plenty of holes entering the 2025 offseason.
One of the biggest projected gaps in the roster was left tackle, but all of that changed on Sunday when the Jaguars gave Walker Little a three-year deal to keep him as the blindside protector through 2027.
With one looming roster hole filled and with the Jaguars still set to have the No. 1 pick through 13 weeks, it is obvious where the Jaguars will land in most mocks moving forward -- Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.
As such, Hunter is exactly who Pro Football Focus tabs as the Jaguars' pick at No. 1 in their latest three-round mock.
"With Walker Little’s contract extension, the Jaguars are no longer in dire need of an offensive tackle at the top of the draft, giving them the flexibility to select the best player available. In our estimation, that player is the two-way phenom Travis Hunter," PFF said.
"Hunter has been nothing short of exceptional, earning the second-highest coverage grade among FBS cornerbacks and boasting the fifth-highest grade among wide receivers. The ideal approach would be to play Hunter as a full-time cornerback while incorporating occasional reps at wide receiver each week."
Hunter isn't the only big-time name the Jaguars were able to land in PFF's three-round mock, however. The Jaguars also saw PFF give a big boost to their offense with the No. 33 pick, projecting Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka to Jacksonville.
Egbuka has shined in Ohio State's offense and is the next in a long line of Buckeyes receiver products who are set to become top-50 selections. In his career at Ohio State, he has caught 184 passes for 2,600 yards and 23 touchdowns. This includes 60 catches for 743 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024.
The Jaguars have two young pieces in their receiver room already in Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington, and Egbuka could be a third to build around as the Jaguars get younger in the room and eventually move on from Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis.
To finish off the mock, the Jaguars were also projected Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson with pick No. 65, giving them an easy replacement for Brandon Scherff in 2025 and beyond.
