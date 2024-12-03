Jaguars' Big-Money LT Breaks Down How He Got New Deal
After months of speculation on the future of the left tackle position, the Jacksonville Jaguars made it clear on Sunday: their answer is Walker Little.
Little signed a three-year, $45 million deal on Sunday to keep him in Jacksonville through the 2027 season, giving both him and the franchise some much-needed clarity.
“Yeah, I mean obviously super excited about it. I love Jacksonville. I love this team," Little said on Monday.
"I love the group of guys. I love the people I get to come to work with every day. Really love the city. Always wanted to stay here. Obviously going into a contract year this year, didn't know if it would happen or not, but I was really glad we were able to work something out and I'm going to be able to be here for a few more years.”
The timing of Little's extension caught many by surprise; including the former 2021 second-round pick himself. Little explained on Monday exactly how his new deal with the franchise came to become a reality.
“No, I mean I'll be honest I didn't anticipate getting anything done before the season ended," Little said.
"But we started talking over the Bye Week and then, yes, over the Bye Week into last week things just progressed and we were able to get a deal done kind of by the end of the day Saturday. Was able to sign before the game yesterday.”
Little is the rare in-season extension for the Jaguars, who have traditionally waited until the offseason in recent years to handle such matters.
But the Jaguars knew they needed an answer at left tackle before the offseason, likely in large part to the lack of options at the position that will be available. Now, they are keeping a young and ascending talent they know.
“Yeah, I think at that point it's hard to predict how that would have gone playing six more games," Little said.
"Obviously, part of the decision to getting extended now is securing myself with six more games and kind of lessening the threat of getting injured and kind of hurting my own self. So, I don't know exactly how that would have gone, but definitely would have been an option for me to stay here after this season regardless of what happened.”
