Jaguars' Lawrence Opens Up on Criticism
It would be an understatement to say the Jacksonville Jaguars' game against the Indianapolis Colts was a must-win game. This was a team praised by owner Shad Khan as the best in franchise history before the season. A team in "win now" mode.
The 0-4 start already seemed like the beginning of the end for the Jaguars, mathematically eliminating them from the playoff race. Head coach Doug Pederson was on the hot seat, as well as general manager Trent Baalke. In fact, they still are.
There were criticisms abound. It fell on everyone, from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to the offensive line to the defense to the play-calling of offensive coordinator Press Taylor. The week-long leadup for the Colts game was more of the same.
The Jaguars must win or else.
Players read articles. See headlines. Watch the talking head on Fox Sports and NFL Network and ESPN. A good deal probably let it fuel them. Others ignore it.
But what does Lawrence, $275 million franchise quarterback and locker room leader think?
"I can only speak for myself. Maybe other guys used that. I don't feel like I necessarily did. I've kind of been hunkering down and not looking or listening to anything, honestly," Lawrence told reporters after Sunday's win. "I'm going to continue to do that even when you have a good game. That stuff doesn't matter. You can't listen to the good or the bad. So, I do think stuff that does get through, and I'm sure there's a lot of questions. What's going on with the Jags? What's this? What's that? After four weeks, good, we'll use it as a chip on our shoulder and have that us against the world mentality and bring us closer together. I think that's what good teams do. I also think you don't want to let that stuff creep in because it's really about the guys in that building and the work we put in, and I'm just proud of the group. It was a great day."
Pederson was certainly feeling the heat. In his post-game remarks he seemed to have made a reference to the critics when discussing the pressure being slightly lifted with the win.
"Now you guys can get off my tail for at least a week."
