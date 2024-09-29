Jaguars LB Prepared to Make First Start in Must-Win Game
There is no replacing Foyesade Oluokun when it comes to the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense, but Jacksonville still has big expectations for the next man up.
Second-year linebacker Ventrell Miller is set to make his first career start against the Houston Texans in Week 4 in place of Oluokun, who is missing his first-ever start as a Jaguar due to a foot injury.
Miller is stepping into big shoes, but his confidence is high.
“Yeah, it’s been a minute. I'll say I'm excited. It's a big step up, I'll say, to be starting in the NFL," Miller said. "That is definitely a blessing. I want to thank God for that. But just trying to go out there and make the most of my opportunity.”
"I'm going to be out there trying to fly around making plays. That's the big thing, I'd say I bring to it. Trying to get everybody on the same count. Just playing with energy, flying around, I'll say.”
The Jaguars have had high hopes for Miller since selecting him out of the University of Florida in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
A Florida native, Miller redshirted in 2017 after being suspended. He then appeared in 13 games in 2018, recording 15 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, one pass deflection, and one interception.
Miller started 11 games in 2019 for the Gators, recording 55 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two pass deflections. He then started 10 games in 2020, leading Florida in tackles with 88, along with 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
Miller played in just two games in 2021 due to a torn bicep injury, but he returned in 2022 as a team captain, recording 74 tackles in 10 starts and totaling 8.5 tackles for loss, two pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.
Since then, Miller has appeared in three regular-season games for the Jaguars after an Achilles injury wiped out his rookie year. In three games this year, Miller has recorded five solo tackles, four assisted tackles, and one pass deflection.
“It's been pretty smooth. I'll say, it's been a confidence builder for sure," Miller said this week.
"Going out there trying to make plays, getting me comfortable with doing my job. So, it's definitely been good. Those reps have been good for me.”
