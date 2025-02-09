Jaguars Legend Explains Why Jaguars Offense is More Than Just Brian Thomas Jr
The Jacksonville Jaguars biggest highlight week in and week out in 2024 was none other than rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
Every week, Thomas seemed to make more and more jaw-dropping plays while he broke every single rookie receiving record in franchise history. The season ended with him producing like one of the best receivers in all of the NFL.
But is Thomas the lone playmaker on the offensive roster entering 2025?
Speaking with 'The Drill' on 1010XL, legendary Jaguars running back Fred Taylor was posed with that question and he detailed why he thinks the scope of the offense goes beyond the team's playmaking No. 1 WR.
"Brian was obviously a rookie that emerged on very strong late in the season. We've always known he was capable, just didn't do the things to showcase his skills. Sometimes you got to force the issues and get your top guys, you know, double-digit targets, and allow them to go out and be playmakers," Taylor said.
"The offensive line can be better. That way the running game can be better. I think Tank's a very good running back. I think Etienne is a good running back who just had a down season and is still capable. But also everything's going to go through Trevor. And I'm just speaking offense. It's all going to flow through Trevor, like, as Trevor goes, the team goes, and hopefully coach Coen, Liam can bring some magic there."
As Taylor noted, a big part of the Jaguars' success moving forward on offense will hinge on how much the offensive line improves under his staff.
"I do know he wants to build from within, if we can get a bookend sort of like they had down in Tampa with Tristan Wirfs, if we can bring in a tackle like that, it cuts out half of your problems on the offensive line. But they got to beef up that line," Taylor said. "They got to play better up front, and then everybody else gets an opportunity to play better."
Thomas is the fifth wide receiver and first rookie wide receiver in franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl and join punter Logan Cooke and long snapper Ross Matiscik, who were voted into the 2025 Pro Bowl Games earlier this month.
Thomas finished his rookie campaign in Week 18 by becoming the seventh rookie in the Super Bowl Era to reach 1,200-plus receiving yards in a season. Thomas Jr. was one of two players (WR Ja’Marr Chase) in the NFL with at least 45 catches, 500-plus receiving yards and five touchdowns in December and January.
Picked with the No. 23 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Thomas has shown that he can be one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL. If the Jaguars can get the rest of their offense to elevate their game like Thomas did as a rookie, then the unit could potentially have a rapid turnaround under Coen and his staff.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.