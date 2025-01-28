The Big Impression Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. Left on Liam Coen
The first time Liam Coen was at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were on the other end of a one-man highlight reel.
Time and time again, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. dominated the Buccaneers' defense in a set of joint practices. With Coen on the other side of the field, the Jaguars' first-round pick drew oos and ahhs every time the ball went his way.
And it is Thomas who is now one of the most important pieces for Coen and his new Jaguars regime. Thomas was amongst the best receiver in the NFL as a rookie, and Coen walked away from his tape impressed by his versatility.
"Obviously, I was so pleasantly surprised watching his tape this year," Coen said on Monday. "We didn't really evaluate -- I watched him because we were watching wide receivers, but we weren't taking a wideout in the first round. And I saw a guy who obviously had the skill set to go vertical."
"I did not know he had the ability to do what he did in the slot. I didn't probably evaluate him hard enough, but also they did a good job getting that right," Coen said. "So to be able to put him in a slot and run lookie, run choice, run the option routes, run the middle of the field a little bit. And then also be able to throw screens to him and he's going to go do something with it. An offense can run through that."
Thomas is the fifth wide receiver and first rookie wide receiver in franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl and join punter Logan Cooke and long snapper Ross Matiscik, who were voted into the 2025 Pro Bowl Games earlier this month.
Thomas finished his rookie campaign in Week 18 by becoming the seventh rookie in the Super Bowl Era to reach 1,200-plus receiving yards in a season. Thomas Jr. was one of two players (WR Ja’Marr Chase) in the NFL with at least 45 catches, 500-plus receiving yards and five touchdowns in December and January.
The last player to win Rookie of the Month for the Jaguars was LB Devin Lloyd in September of 2022. RB James Robinson was the last offensive player to receive the honor in September of 2020.
Picked with the No. 23 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Thomas quickly developed into the Jaguars' No. 1 option and displayed the kind of talent that indicates he can be one of the best wide receivers moving forward.
