Jaguars Legend: 'Lot of Noise' Arik Armstead Signed to Play More Defensive End
What position will Arik Armstead play for the Jacksonville Jaguars?
When Armstead was signed, the immediate thought was Armstead would be an every-down interior player in Ryan Nielsen's defense. Instead, it is becoming increasingly clear that Armstead will play a role in the Jaguars' defensive end rotation -- with even the Jaguars' lone Hall of Famer stating this week that this is a big reason Armstead signed with the Jaguars in March to begin with.
"I think Arik Armstead is going to be considered an end, an edge. There is a lot of noise that is why he came here, because he is going to be allowed to play edge," Jaguars Hall of Famer Tony Boselli said this week on Jaguars Happy Hour.
Armstead, who was drafted in the first round by Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke in San Francisco in 2015, has spent the last nine seasons with the 49ers.
Armstead only appeared in 12 regular season games last year due to injuries, though he still finished with five sacks and nearly 60 pressures.
In nine seasons, Armstead started 97 games and appeared in 116, recording 33.5 sacks, 43 tackles for loss, and 88 quarterback hits.
Armstead was placed on the Active/PUP list a few days before training camp opened, a result of him rehabbing from meniscus surgery this offseason. Armstead suffered the meniscus injury during the 2023 season but played through it during the playoffs and Super Bowl.
Armstead was activated off the list before the Jaguars' second preseason game, and the veteran appears set to start in Week 1.
“We feel good about the group. Again, we've got three guys that have played a lot of football. Arik [Armstead] is in good shape. He’s ready to go," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said on Monday.
"We've been smart and he's been smart in how we're bringing him along. He's a pro. He knows his body well. You can see him out there moving around. He's moving really well. There is always a chance for injury. I don't care how many guys you have; guys go down, the next man has to come up. We feel good about that rotation. Got some guys on the inside that can flex outside. There is some flexibility with the way the roster was constructed.”