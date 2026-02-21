Jaguars' Etienne Linked to Competing AFC Contender Ahead of Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a few key free agents set to hit the market next month, but very few loom as large as Travis Etienne.

The former Jaguars ' first-round pick just wrapped up arguably the best year of his career, a career that has seen him cross the 1,000-yard rushing mark in three out of four seasons. But unless the Jaguars sign Etienne to a deal in the next 16-18 days, he will be eligible to sign elsewhere.

And that elsewhere just might be with another AFC contender the Jaguars may have to cross paths with.

Etienne to ... Chiefs?

A report from the Kansas City Star's Pete Sweeney, there is some interest from Etienne's camp when it comes to a potential fit with the Kansas City Chiefs. While teams can not begin to legally tamper with free agents until March 9, it isn't uncommon to see dots be connected around the time of the NFL Scouting Combine, when many deals are made.

Ahead of Combine week, I’m hearing there’s legitimate interest from Travis Etienne to come to KC. Etienne’s due to become a UFA on 3/11, and the Chiefs need a running back. We’ll see. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) February 21, 2026

The Jaguars of course have the option to keep Etienne, whether by agreeing to terms with him before he can sign a new deal at 4 p.m. on March 11 elsewhere or by tagging him. The franchise/transition tag deadline is on March 3. If Etienne is tagged by 4 p.m. on that day, the Jaguars would have until July 15 to agree to terms on a new deal.

With that said, a tag by the Jaguars feels unlikely. Unless the Jaguars pay up for Etienne, they will seemingly have some serious competition for his services in just a few weeks.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Etienne rushed for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns on 260 carries (4.2 avg.) to pair with 36 catches for 292 yards and six touchdowns. His 1,107 rushing yards were fifth most in the AFC and 11th in the NFL in 2025. It is his third time in the last four seasons surpassing 1,000 rushing yards. Only RB Fred Taylor (seven) has more 1,000-yard seasons in franchise history. Etienne Jr. is one of four AFC running backs to have three 1,000-yard seasons since 2022.

Etienne led the Jaguars with 13 touchdowns scored, including six receiving touchdowns. Etienne Jr. scored a receiving TD on 11.5 percent of his targets, the fourth highest mark in the NFL (min. 50 targets). He is the third player since targets were tracked in 1999 to score a TD on at least 10 percent of his targets and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season. He had the most targets (52) of all three players.

