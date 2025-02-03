Jaguars' Liam Coen Demonstrates What Jaguars Need in Wake of Mistake
For the first time in quite some time, it feels like the Jacksonville Jaguars can take a deep breath.
The franchise has undoubtedly had a tense and rigid atmosphere in recent years. From the turmoil and the disaster that was the Urban Meyer era to the 2023 and 2024 failed seasons under Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke, there have not been many geniune smiles and laughs at EverBank Stadium.
Thanks to new head coach Liam Coen, though, it seems like positivity is back in Duval.
Take Coen's introductory press conference gaffe for example. Coen's ill-fated attempt at his Duval chant led him to become social media fodder, with the memes and videos of Coen's mistake spreading like fire across Facebook, X and all other social media.
Some in the NFL would see themselves poked fun at from all corners and become aggressive, tight and reactionary. That surely would have been the case in Jacksonville on more than a few occasions in the last decade or so in Jacksonville.
Instead, Coen and his family have clearly taken it in stride.
"Is this real life? Someone pinch me! To my husband, no one is more deserving of this incredible opportunity than you. You live, breathe, and sleep football (as do I!) Yet you still manage to be the best husband and world’s best daddy to our boys. Wanted to share a few snaps from one of the most special days that we will remember forever. Cannot wait for the entire world to see what Liam does with the @jaguars! It’s a true honor and privilege to be a part of this special time in football history. Don’t worry everyone, we will practice #duuuval 😂," Ashley Coen posted on Instagram.
In the end, Coen and his wife Ashley demonstrated what the Jaguars needed after years of tense feelings.
With Baalke and Pederson, the facility had become a serious environment. Everyone wanted to jump on Coen for his clear mistake, but his wife's joke and his attitude in general have proven exactly the opposite.
Fun in football appears to be back in Jacksonville. Now, it is time to see if that positivity and joy also breeds winning.
