Liam Coen's Wife Ashley Pokes Fun at Jaguars' HC's Infamous Duval Chant
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has done plenty in his first week on the job.
He hit all the needed high points in his opening press conference, has made a strong defensive coordinator hire, and was met with a warm reception by fans at an event at EverBank Stadium on Thursday.
If there is one thing Coen has missed so far, it is as miniscule -- but as viral -- as his attempted "Duval" chant in his opening press conference.
While Coen's moment went all over social media, his wife Ashley Coen touched on the now-infamous moment as she reflected on Coen's hire to the Jaguars as their eighth head coach.
"Is this real life? Someone pinch me! To my husband, no one is more deserving of this incredible opportunity than you. You live, breathe, and sleep football (as do I!) Yet you still manage to be the best husband and world’s best daddy to our boys. Wanted to share a few snaps from one of the most special days that we will remember forever. Cannot wait for the entire world to see what Liam does with the @jaguars! It’s a true honor and privilege to be a part of this special time in football history. Don’t worry everyone, we will practice #duuuval 😂," Ashley Coen posted on Instagram.
Coen seems like everything the Jaguars could have wanted and more in their hire so far. Owner Shad Khan went into the offseason hoping to find a young offensive mind who could develop Trevor Lawrence and inject life back into his franchise, and it appears Coen is the perfect fit thus far.
"When we interviewed 10 remarkable candidates for the positions, two things became clear to me. Number one, that this wasn't a moment of regret for the Jacksonville Jaguars—this was a moment of progress, optimism and confidence that we will achieve the ultimate goal as long as we have the right man; and, number two, that man was Liam Coen," Khan said on Monday.
"Why? Liam's outstanding body of work speaks for itself. Quarterback development is the bedrock of modern NFL, and Liam has delivered that wherever he's coached. His outstanding reputation preceded our first interview on video, and everything we heard about him from top people throughout football—solicited and otherwise—was confirmed when we met Liam here last week. Liam was bright, prepared, ambitious and he inspired us. I knew then that Liam was our man, and we got our man."
