Jaguars LT Cam Robinson Out For the Year With Knee Injury

The Jaguars' veteran leader at left tackle will miss the rest of the 2022 season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without left tackle Cam Robinson for the rest of the 2022 season, head coach Doug Pederson announced on Monday.

Robinson exited the second-half of Sunday's 40-34 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys with a knee injury. The cart originally came out for Robinson, but the veteran left tackle was able to walk off the field with trainers.

Pederson said the injury is related to Robinson's meniscus and is not an ACL injury.

Robinson has been pointed out as a leader by the Jaguars' staff and players since training camp, with the former 2017 second-round pick starting each of the Jaguars' 14 games this season.

Robinson will be replaced by 2021 second-round offensive tackle Walker Little, Pederson said on Monday.

Robinson, who was franchise-tagged by the team in March, officially signed a three-year contract extension with the Jaguars this offseason. The deal was first reported on the eve of the NFL Draft by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. According to Rapoport, Robinson signed a three-year deal worth a max total of $54 million.

Robinson was on pace to have a career season in 2022, allowing fewer pressures per game than in any other of his seasons in the NFL. Now, he will be replaced by Little, who has started zero games this season and played just 21 snaps in the first 13 games before playing 30 snaps in the place of Robinson and then-injured Jawaan Taylor in Week 15.

Taylor, who missed a series with a hamstring injury, will play in Week 16 vs. the New York Jets, Pederson said on Monday.