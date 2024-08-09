Jaguars Mailbag: What Have We Seen From the Rookies in Training Camp?
Throughout the season, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week, we take questions on Andre Cisco, the rookie class and more.
Q: If you had to put a percentage on it, how likely do you think it is that Andre Cisco is given an extension by the Jaguars?
A: Andre Cisco has had a good camp, even recording three interceptions on Monday after picking off each of the team's three quarterbacks. But I don't think that is what the Jaguars are looking for in their evaluation of Cisco's future with the team. I think the Jaguars simply want to see a consistently productive season from Cisco, so I would put it at about 50/50 as of right now. Cisco is a good and valuable player, but I also do not think the Jaguars are losing much sleep over this situation. It will sort itself out.
Q: What rookie have you been most impressed, surprised, underwhelmed with during camp so far?
A: Maason Smith is the answer for most impressed and surprised. I did not think Smith would look as disruptive as he has considering his lack of college reps, injury history, and general rawness as a prospect. Smith has had a solid camp and the case can be made that he should be the No. 3 interior defensive lineman in the rotation, behind just Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton. Cam Little has also been consistently impressive throughout camp.
As for underwhelming, I don't think anyone really falls in this category naturally. Jordan Jefferson and Keilan Robinson have been banged up for most of camp, though, so they would probably fall into the conversation.
Q: Based on early returns, where would you rank this Jags rookie class compared to others you’ve seen?
A: It is not as good as 2021 or 2019, but much better than 2022 and 2020, and it is a step above 2023. 2023 had so many rookies that a few were bound to look decent, but the top three picks of this class have looked a good bit better than the top three picks of last year's class. I still think the only rookies who will "start" are Brian Thomas Jr. and Cam Little, but the early returns are good.
Q: How has Walker Little looked? Does this recent injury to Cam Robinson open the door for Little? How well would he have to perform to do so?
A: This may be a bit hot take-ish, but I think Walker Little has had the best camp of the team's three top offensive tackles. Anton Harrison and Cam Robinson have each been banged up, but Little is the only tackle who has offered any resistance to Josh Hines-Allen so far. With that said, Robinson's injury isn't serious and Little is taking most of his reps at right tackle right now due to Harrison's concussion. I think Robinson starts Week 1 regardless of how well Little practices, largely due to Robinson's cap hit.
Q: With Patrick Murtagh’s injury, does that mean we lose the opportunity to have an international player this year?
A: More or less, but it isn't really a big deal.
Q: Which Jaguars player would be the best King of the Hill character?
A: Cooper Hodges.
Q: Is this year the most training camp injuries under Doug?
A: I will be honest, I don't really remember. It didn't feel like there were that many last year until the games started. I will say it has mostly been depth players who have been injured.
Q: Where will TLAW struggle this year? Red zone, multiple INTs, or fumbles?
A: I think the whole offense could struggle in the red zone this year. I have never thought Lawrence has an interception issue. The fumbles, well, that could just be part of his DNA.
Q: I mostly just wanted to write to let you know how much the fan base appreciates you and all your work. The articles, the pod, twitter updates from camp, everything. We're lucky to have you on the Jags beat. If you need a question - How's Tyson Campbell looking in camp lately? Don't think we've heard much since pads came on and he returned from the ankle.
A: Thank you, that means a lot to me. You haven't really heard about Tyson Campbell because he simply isn't being targeted much. He has been a lockdown corner all camp and has dominated in one-on-ones.
Q: Skittles gummies or nerds clusters?
A: What a childish question. Obviously Nerds.
Q: What do you make of the first depth chart? Just preseason paper or anything to read into there?
A: I wouldn't put any stock into it. We can't reveal many aspects of what we see at camp, but I will say the depth chart did not properly describe what I have seen on the practice field this summer.
Q: I think it’s great Ronald Darby has had a good camp Having said that do you think Jarrian Jones is our future outside CB?
A: I do think that is the case. Darby will start off the year because he is an experienced veteran who can still play at a starter level. Jarrian will get his time, but it is unlikely to happen often in 2024 unless there are injuries.
Q: Brenton Strange. Are we likely to see him targeted more this year? Does mgmt seem to view him as the starter of the future? And what do you think his ceiling is…could he someday be as good as Engram is now?
A: He is such a different style of player compared to Engram that I don't think it does much good to compare them. One is essentially a big receiver and one is more of a blocker. It would be hard for him to not be targeted more this year than he was last year, but I don't expect him to be a focal point of the offense or anything. His ceiling is likely as a solid blocking tight end who has some YAC ability.