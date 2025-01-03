Jaguars May Have A Star in the Making in Rookie Kicker Cam Little
The Jacksonville Jaguars have caught strays from the media all season. From taking the headlines by storm following their worst loss in franchise history to the Detroit Lions, conversations spiraling about the fate of head coach Doug Pederson, and falling closer to the number one draft pick, Jacksonville has needed some positivity in their lives.
One of the more underrated positives for the Jaguars this season has come from rookie place kicker, Cam Little. Little was drafted in the sixth round by Jacksonville in the 2024 NFL Draft, and while not catching many eyes in year one, he could be the most consistent Jaguar on the squad.
On the season, Little has only missed two field goal attempts, draining 24 out of 26. Little has landed Jacksonville 97 points on the season, and has done so successfully at various different lengths from the goal posts.
Little has gone seven for seven from 20-29 yards out, six for six from 30-39 yards out, eight for nine from 40-49 yards out, and three for four from 50-59 yards out. His longest kick of the season totaled for 59 yards in the loss to the Lions earlier this season.
Having not missed an extra point attempt, Little has always ended the rare Jaguars touchdown drives by adding the cherry on top. For the season, among other place kickers, Little ranks 11th in field goal percentage (92.3%), is tied for fourth in longest kick (59 Yards), and 22nd in points (97).
While place kickers do not get the recognition they deserve, Little has given Jaguar fans the nod of confidence when he is out on the field. Little and punter Logan Cooke have provided Jacksonville with much needed endings for drives.
If Little was poor at his job, Jaguar fans would be all over him, as fans throughout the NFL are quick to pounce on the times when place kickers do poorly, rather than hand them their flowers for all the good they had done.
As the Jaguars near the end of the season and focus on rebuilding this team to come back in 2025 and be competitive, they do not have to worry about their special teams place kicker, as he has the chance to flourish into one of the bests in the game in the near years.
