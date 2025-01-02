Jaguars Preparing for a Different Colts Team in Rematch
Three of the Jacksonville Jaguars' four wins this season have come against teams in the AFC South. While there is no way to make the Jaguars' disappointing season seem better, they are one win away from sweeping two of the other three teams within the division and finishing the season 4-2 against the rest of the AFC South.
The Jaguars beat the Indianapolis Colts earlier this season to register their first win. However, after entering the fourth quarter of that matchup with a double-digit lead, the Jaguars' defense allowed the Colts to score 24 points in the final quarter, nearly losing the game.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson noted how much the Colts have improved since the last time the two teams met earlier in the season.
Pederson knows the Jaguars will have their work cut out for them.
“Yeah, they’ve got more guys on defense back than before," Pederson said. "Obviously, [Colts RB] Jonathan Taylor. We know what he can do, and two weeks ago, he was 218 yards, and about 120-plus yards this past weekend. I mean, just a solid running back. [Colts QB] Anthony Richardson, he’s rushed for 500 yards this season. A lot of it’s scrambles, but lately, some of it has been designed runs. So, offensively, they’ve changed a little bit. That regard, defensively, these guys, again, it’s another good defensive front with 90 [Colts DT Grover Stewart] and 99 [Colts DT DeForest Buckner] coming off the ball.
"They’re two really good D-tackles in this league that present problems, and our hands are full there. Their two linebackers, Zaire [Colts LB Zaire Franklin] and E.J. [Colts LB E.J. Speed], I mean, these guys can run. They’re sideline to sideline, they’re downhill, they’re fast. It’s hard to get to them on combo blocks. You’ve got to be prepared for that. Then, [Colts CB] Kenny Moore [II], a solid corner, nickel. He’s crafty, he’s a good tackler in space, a good blitzer. This is a solid football team, and it’s a test for us where we are in our season. Obviously, I’m sure they’re disappointed as well, but there’s a lot riding on games like this.”
