Jaguars Must Make Difficult Decision on Trevor Lawrence
The 2024 season has been nothing short of an unmitigated disaster for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are just 2-9 and may very well be the worst team in the NFL.
As if things weren't bad enough, quarterback Trevor Lawrence—the Jaguars' $275 million man—is dealing with a shoulder injury, and he apparently, he might need surgery.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that "surgery would seemingly be on the table" if Jacksonville decides to shut him down for the remainder of the season. Heck, Lawrence himself said that an in-season surgery is a possibility.
That begs a very important question: should the Jaguars sit Lawrence for the rest of the year?
Honestly, at this point, it seems like a very viable—if not preferable—solution.
Let's stop pretending Jacksonville still has a chance of making the playoffs just because it has not been mathematically eliminated. The Jaguars aren't going to the postseason. Period. Heck, even if they win out, they'll finish the year 8-9.
If anything, it would actually behoove Jacksonville to finish with the league's worst record, as that would give it the opportunity to select Colorado superstar Travis Hunter with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Is it really worth throwing Lawrence out there and risking further injury just to maybe win a couple of more games? And let's be real: the Jaguars weren't winning games with Lawrence under center, either.
When you take stock of Jacksonville's roster, there is actually a lot to like. Rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. looks like a stud. Running back Tank Bigsby could be a rising star. Defensively, Josh Hines-Allen is one of the NFL's best pass rushers, and cornerback Tyson Campbell is nice.
Then, of course, there is Lawrence, who, for all of his inconsistencies, apparently inspired enough confidence for the Jaguars to make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.
Jacksonville really does have numerous building blocks in place. It shouldn't be worrying about 2024. The future is what is truly important.
The Jaguars are not as far away as some may think. They obviously need work, but they are certainly not bereft of talent.
Risking Lawrence's shoulder for a pie-in-the-sky postseason opportunity is just not advisable. Unless Lawrence gets a completely clean bill of health and is perfectly fine to play, there is no reason to throw him out there again this season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.