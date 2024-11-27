BREAKING: Jaguars Star Still Considering Massive Move
Signs continue to point toward Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence being available in Week 13 vs. the Houston Texans.
But what about beyond that?
When Lawrence was asked on Wednesday about potential future surgery for his left shoulder injury, Lawrence made it clear that all options are still available to him -- whether in-season or after the season.
"Yeah, it's good question, too. I think it's been a pretty difficult thing to gauge, honestly, of what's the best path forward," Lawrence said.
"Definitely something that I'm considering, and not off the table at all. So, yeah, it's something that we're going to have to just truly day by day, week by week, you know, hopefully I'm able to get back out there this week, or as soon as possible, and then it's going to be just every week, kind of evaluating it, seeing where it's at. And obviously, up until this point, I've been doing everything I can to avoid that, and want to be back out there with my guys and finish the season. So that's, that's my goal, that's what I want to do. And beyond that, I don't really -- I wish I had a better answer for you, but I just don't know."
Lawrence missed the Jaguars' Week 10 and Week 11 losses due to a left shoulder injury, an injury he sustained in the first half of Week 9. Lawrence finished the game, but he would then be limited in practice the entire week leading up to Week 10 before being ruled out for the game.
In week 11, Lawrence did not practice at all as the Jaguars effectively gave him another week off before the team's Week 12 bye week.
