Jaguars Notebook: Observations From Day 8 of Training Camp
Things got plenty of physical during the Jacksonville Jaguars' Friday training camp practice, with the offense and defense practicing goal line, short-yardage, and full tackling.
"I just feel like you get in those tight spaces, short yardage, goal line, the best way to do it is just you come off the ball and you play it live. You tackle," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said before practice.
"Now there are rules of engagement, too. We still protect each other and all that, but really, all that means is defensive guys can tackle ball carriers. Other than that, we still protect, stay up, play fast, all that.”
So, what did we see during Day 8 at the Miller Electric Center? We break it down below.
Tank Bigsby, Brian Thomas Jr. continue momentum
If there are two players who have seemingly caught fire after the offense's slow start to training camp, it has been second-year running back Tank Bigsby and rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Each made big plays during Friday's practice, giving plenty of reason for optimism about the development of both. While training camp practices are not always indicative of Sunday success, it is always better to see plays being made in practice as opposed to the opposite.
Bigsby scored on a leap into a pile of bodies during goal-line drills, but his most impressive play came during team drills at the end of practice. Bigsby broke loose to the right on a handoff from the 15 and managed to weave through heavy traffic and then gave a burst of speed near the goal-line to finish with a touchdown. Bigsby had an emphatic reaction and several offensive players, including Trevor Lawrence, rushed to him to celebrate. Bigsby has had a good camp altogether, but this was his masterpiece.
As for Thomas, the rookie receiver looked smooth during one-on-ones vs. Ronald Darby and Gregory Junior, catching completions against both. His big play came during 7-on-7 drills, though, with the Jaguars giving him a chance to show off his speed. Thomas beat fellow rookie cornerback Jarrian Jones off the line with a paced release, bursting by him down the right sideline to get open. Lawrence delivered a perfect ball and the 40/45-yard touchdown
Who flashed in short-yardage drills
It was about an even split between the starting offense and defense in terms of short-yardage drills; Travis Etienne scored from the goal-line and converted a 4th-and-1, whole Bigsby had a solid conversion as well. The defense had their own moments too though, with two players especially making people take notice.
Star pass-rusher Josh Hines-Allen was a force on Friday, recording a tackle for loss and a pressure in team drills and then recording two tackle for losses during short-yardage drills. Hines-Allen looked like a man possessed on Friday, seemingly now being a player who even the Jaguars' top offensive linemen struggle with.
Second-year linebacker Ventrell Miller also flashed a good bit, including one terrific rep where he met D'Ernest Johnson in the hole at the line of scrimmage and forced a tackle for loss. Miller looks physical and explosive and seemingly is drawing some kind of praise from a Jaguars staff member after each rep.
First serious injury of camp
The Jaguars have dealt with minor injuries throughout camp -- just like every team -- but they had their first significant injury take place on Friday. International player pathway program tight end Patrick Murtagh ended up at the bottom of a pile during goal-line drills and suffered an ankle injury that required the ankle to be reset mid-field. The entire team went to the side as Murtagh got worked on, with several playings bowing their heads. When Murtagh was carted off the field, seemingly each member of the roster came up to him to dap him up and give words of encouragement.
Murtagh had impressed with his physical traits at multiple points in training camp. Now, it will take time to see how severe the injury is and what it will mean for Murtagh's season and place on the roster. It was a genuinely somber moment at an otherwise energized and positive practice.
Trevor Lawrence has a smooth day at the office
Trevor Lawrence sure seems like he has settled into training camp. He had a few overthrows in one-on-ones, but in team drills Lawrence didn't seem to make any poor decisions or errant throws. Lawrence was testing the limits at the start of camp, but he has been smart with deciding which windows to test and which to ignore. This continued on Friday, with Lawrence going 4-of-5 in 7-on-7 drills, with his only incompletion coming on a well-placed pass to Brian Thomas Jr. that Chad Muma broke up.
Lawrence and the offense absolutely had to figure this defense out and find a groove, but they have seemed to get some rhythm. Lawrence is hitting receivers in stride, receivers are getting open, and there have been fewer instances of holding onto the ball. It helps, of course, that Gabe Davis and Christian Kirk seemingly caught everything that went to them on the day. It was another step forward for the passing offense.
Play of the day
The play of the day goes to rookie cornerback De'Antre Prince. After locking up rookie wide receiver Brevin Easton on the rep, Prince made an athletic play to pick off C.J. Beathard with just his left hand.
Other notes
- The Jaguars had a big day of nicks and bruises. Cooper Hodges (back), Steven Jones (calf), Andrew Wingard (knee), Anton Harrison (concussion protocol) missed the day, while Adam Gotsis (stinger) was held out of team drills. Keilan Robinson (toe) and Jordan Jefferson (ankle) were limited to individual stories.
- Meanwhile in injury news, De'Shaan Dixon left briefly with an ankle injury but returned, while Josh Pederson (ankle) and Cam Robinson (shoulder) left the field.
- Tyler Lacy continues to have a strong camp. He made an impressive tackle for loss during team drills that got Ryan Nielsen excited.
- D.J. Coleman had an impressive day. He beat Cole Van Lanen for a would-be sack in team drills and made a nice stop in team drills.
- Some big one-on-one winners: Christian Kirk had several wins over Christian Braswell; Denzel Mims had a convincing win against Montaric Brown; Joshua Cephus made a nice catch in the end zone over De'Antre Prince.
- One-on-ones between the offensive and defensive line saw Travon Walker and Cam Robinson have a nice battle over two reps. Walker went with a bull-rush on the first rep but then beat Robinson with a swipe on the next rep. DaVon Hamilton and Mitch Morse also had a good back and forth.
- One of the best plays of practice came from Devin Lloyd, who diagnosed a slow-developing screen and then made the tackle for loss against D'Ernest Johnson.