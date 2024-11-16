Jaguars' Offense Must Figure Out This One Thing
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a dismal season by most metrics. Not many things have gone write for the Jaguars since starting the season 0-4.
However, while many things, such as injuries were out of their control, there is one thing that is in their control that they are not controlling well. One of the most pressing issues for the Jaguars this season he been their inability to score points in the first quarter.
The Jaguars' offensive coordinator Press Taylor spoke about how the team has lacked chemistry, which he believes has played into some of team's struggles with extending plays.
“It’s just being able to piece some of the consistency that we’ve lacked,” Taylor said. “Obviously, there are times when we like what we’ve had early on, and it doesn’t work out for one reason or another early on to sustain drives.
Taylor noted that the team has continued to come short in the most critical areas of the game to.
“It’s converting that first third down, staying on the field early because whether it’s the first drive, second drive, being able to get it going at some point," Taylor said. "Obviously it comes down to—more often than not—being able to get the drive started on first down, but converting that first third down. A lot of times that’s just being able to really hone in on the details but make that play early on.”
“We’ve tried a number of different things just in terms of how we’re approaching whether that opening script for the first third down or the ranking of things early on in certain situations that come up, to the way we do our Saturday night walkthrough to make sure we’re prepped on everything that could possibly come up, what we’re showing, things like that. So, we’re continuing to search.”
The Jaguars must find a way to score early and often against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. If they do not, the Lions offense could put the game out and quick and take all the way in the culture.
