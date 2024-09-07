Jaguars Offensive Line Relying on Key Trait
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made numerous roster changes this offseason, addressing the needs evident last season. One of the areas that the Jaguars needed the most help in last season was the offensive line. They were sure to address the unit in the offseason through the draft and free agency.
Veteran offensive lineman Mitch Morse is entering his 10th year in the National Football League. He has found a stable home with every team he has played for.
After being drafted with the 49th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Morse played for four seasons with the Chiefs and another five seasons with the Buffalo Bills.
Morse joins the Jaguars with nine years of experience and over 100 NFL starts. His experience is undoubtedly a welcomed addition to a Jaguars offensive line that has a decent amount of young playerswith. Football is a game that is won and lost in the trenches.
The offensive and defensive lines play a significant role in which team wins weekly. Coach Pederson says experienced offensive linemen like Morse help the younger players’ development and the offensive line’s play on game day.
“It helps, but it's no different than Brandon [OL Brandon Scherff] with Ton last year. You’ve got an experienced lineman playing with a rookie a year ago, and just helping him. I think the first year when Luke [OL Luke Fortner] was out there, having some veteran guys in there, Brandon in there, and of course now with Ezra [OL Ezra Cleveland] and Cam [OL Cam Robinson]. It helps.
“It helps, and I think it just brings that experience. Maybe calms the guys down a little bit. But Mitch is still learning, too. He's still learning our system and how we do things. I just think that experience in there, it just helps the whole group.”
The Jaguars travel south to face the Miami Dolphins in a difficult challenge to open the season. Few position groups on the field will be tested as much as the Jaguars offensive line.
Coach Pederson and his coaching staff hope the offensive line can protect quarterback Trevor Lawrence enough to keep up with the Dolphins’ offense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.