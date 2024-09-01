Jaguars' Post-Cut Gameplan Along Defensive Line
The Jacksonville Jaguars recently trimmed down their roster on cut-down day, as all teams around the National Football League did. However, the Jaguars likely kept more interior defensive linemen than most teams, keeping seven on the initial roster heading into the season.
This move will likely serve the Jaguars well at some point during the upcoming season, as the offensive and defensive lines are arguably the most physical position groups on the football field.
Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen says many things went into the team’s decision to keep so many interior defensive linemen on the roster. He believes having so many interior defensive linemen gives him and the Jaguars' defense maximum flexibility on game days to call a wide array of plays.
“Sure. I think it's a combination of everything,” Nielsen said. “We've got some good, really interior players, but then some guys that can flex out and play out on the end. Different personnel groups and packages and things like that. So, it allows you the flexibility of maybe getting a little bit bigger in times when we need it.”
After his first offseason as the Jaguars’ defensive coordinator, Nielsen says the defensive line worked hard this summer and that every player who remained on the team after cut-down day deserved to make the team.
Nielsen says he plans to take it one step at a time, but he is eager to see how well the defensive line does this season.
“I think overall, the group has done a good job, and those guys are deserving of being here and they've earned the spot,” Nielsen said. “Now it's just, let's take the next step and get into the game week next week and see how it goes.”
Nielsen and the Jaguars hope to use the depth along the defensive line to help ensure another season of playing well against the run and potentially improving on the team’s pass defense this upcoming season. Football games are won and lost in the trenches.
Nielsen understands that the Jaguars' defense must be prepared for a long, grueling football season. The Jaguars hope stocking up on as many talented interior defensive linemen as possible will help prepare them for what is to come.
