Post-Draft Jaguars' 53-Man Roster Projection: Who Are the Hard Cuts?
With the 2024 NFL Draft officially in the books and 22 new Jacksonville Jaguars rookies (nine draft picks, 13 undrafted free agents) on the roster, it is time to officially look ahead.
As per our policy on 53-man rosters, we only release two projections each season: following the conclusion of the draft and following the conclusion of training camp.
Without further ado, here is our way-too-early projection for the Jaguars' 53-man roster.
QB (2): Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones
Maybe the Jaguars keep three quarterbacks, but I don't see it. I think they try to get C.J. Beathard to stick on the practice squad since he is less likely to be scooped up elsewhere. The Jaguars didn't trade away a sixth-round pick to have Mac Jones be the No. 3 quarterback, though, and all signs point to him being Trevor Lawrence's backup.
RB (4): Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, D'Ernest Johnson, Keilan Robinson (R)
This is a fairly easy group to list. The Jaguars only had three running backs on the roster entering the draft and they left with the weekend with a fifth-rounder in Keilan Robinson plus a few undrafted rookies. The Jaguars seem committed to more Tank Bigsby touches this year, while D'Ernest Johnson is a safe No. 3 back. Robinson will play more special teams than offense.
WR (6): Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, Brian Thomas Jr. (R), Devin Duvernay, Parker Washington, Joshua Cephus (R)
This was an interesting position group to go over even before the Jaguars released veteran wide receiver Zay Jones. The Jaguars kept seven receivers out of training camp last year, but we give them six this time around. Four receivers are a lock for the roster in Kirk, Davis, Thomas Jr., and Duvernay. The final two or three spots will come down to Parker Washington vs. Elijah Cooks vs. Tim Jones vs. a host of undrafted free agents.
Our early prediction has Washington, a sixth-round pick a year ago, and undrafted free agent Joshua Cephus making the roster. Washington offers value as a punt returner and can be a true backup to Christian Kirk; Duvernay has lined out wide more frequently than in the slot in three of his four NFL seasons. That leaves the final spot to Cephus, whose talent with the ball in his hands makes him more of a priority than career special teamer Tim Jones and 2023 undrafted free agent Elijah Cooks.
Cooks and Jones offer more special teams value than Cephus, but Cephus profiles as a better pure receiver and could be the Jaguars' top depth option on the outside alongside Duvernay. Cooks was hurt this offseason by the additions of big wideouts such as Thomas Jr. and Davis. That was his trump card to make the roster.
TE (3): Evan Engram, Brenton Strange, Luke Farrell
There isn't much interest here. Josh Pederson is a practice squad player and the numbers just don't work out for No. 4 tight end Josiah Deguara unless injuries hit. This room should look the same as it did a year ago.
OL (10): Cam Robinson, Walker Little, Anton Harrison, Javon Foster (R), Ezra Cleveland, Mitch Morse, Brandon Scherff, Luke Fortner, Cooper Hodges, Tyler Shatley
Another position group without much intrigue, which has been sort of a theme thus far in the exercise. The Jaguars know who their five starting offensive linemen are in Cam Robinson, Ezra Cleveland, Mitch Morse, Brandon Scherff, and Anton Harrison.
The rest of the room is filled out by swing tackle Walker Little, fourth-round offensive tackle Javon Foster, and interior linemen Tyler Shatley, Cooper Hodges, and Luke Fortner. Shatley has experience at guard and center, while Hodges could be seen as the heir to Scherff at guard. Fortner becomes the No. 2 center.
DL (9): Josh Allen, Travon Walker, Trevis Gipson, Myles Cole (R), Arik Armstead, Roy Robertson-Harris, DaVon Hamilton, Maason Smith (R), Jordan Jefferson (R)
This is one room that really feels incomplete, at least on the edge. We have seventh-rounder Myles Cole making it over other options such as Yasir Abdullah (if he is a defensive end and not a linebacker), De'Shaan Dixon, and D.J. Coleman, but that is mostly due to Abdullah's questionable scheme fit and the fact that Cole is a draft pick as opposed to a journeyman veteran. Cole is probably closer to being a practice squad player than he is to being a contributor, though, which makes this a position to watch.
We went with only five defensive tackles as well, which leaves Adam Gotsis, Jeremiah Ledbetter, and 2023 fourth-rounder Tyler Lacy on the outside looking in. One of the three should have a chance to make the roster, and Ledbetter might actually be the better scheme fit.
LB (5): Foyesade Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, Chad Muma, Ventrell Miller, Caleb Johnson
There are only a handful of questions at the linebacker position. One of them is who will be the strongside linebacker; another is whether Abdullah makes the switch or sticks as a stand-up edge in 3-4 looks; and finally, can undrafted free agent Andrew Parker crack the squad?
CB (6): Tyson Campbell, Ronald Darby, Jarrian Jones (R), Deantre Prince (R), Montaric Brown, Christian Braswell
Maybe the Jaguars only keep five cornerbacks, leading to a battle between former Day 3 picks Montaric Brown and Christian Braswell. Brown has more experience, but Braswell has more versatility and a much higher upside. At this time, I think both make the roster over Gregory Junior.
S (5): Andre Cisco, Darnell Savage, Andrew Wingard, Antonio Johnson, Daniel Thomas
I wanted to find a way to sneak Josh Proctor onto this list, but going with a sixth cornerback left him off. I would assume the five safeties listed are all locks for the roster.
Specialists (3): Logan Cooke, Cam Little (R), Ross Matiscik
Cam Little won this kicker job the moment he was drafted, folks.