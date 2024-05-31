Jaguars Praise Trevor Lawrence's Leadership Growth Entering Year 4
Since entering the league in 2021, Trevor Lawrence’s performance as a Jaguar has fluctuated dramatically. In just three years, the former No.1 overall draft pick has led the league in interceptions and also suited up for a Pro Bowl.
After leading the Jaguars to the playoffs in the 2022 season, the team regressed in 2023. Throughout the year, Lawrence missed time while nursing a concussion, shoulder sprain and an ankle sprain.
Despite battling injuries in 2023, Lawrence only threw for 97 less yards than he did in his Pro Bowl season. However, he threw six more interceptions and four less touchdowns.
When asked about Lawrence’s areas of improvement, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson pointed to his willingness to communicate.
“He's becoming the vocal leader in the locker room, on the field, in meetings. He's engaging.” Pederson said.
Offensive coordinator Press Taylor also praised Lawrence’s growth as a leader.
“You see the way he communicates with the guys around him. ‘Hey, I need you at this depth on this spot, at this timing. Because I'm getting to you as the fourth or third or first read, so I need a little bit more’, I think that's coming naturally for him” Taylor said.
Although Lawrence has been a starter since the first week of his rookie year, Pederson mentioned that it can take quarterbacks some time to adjust upon entering the league.
Pederson became the Jaguars head coach after an abysmal 3-14 2021 season. Lawrence responded well to the coaching change, finishing among the league's top ten in passing yards and passing touchdowns.
Over the past two years, Pederson observed that Lawrence has slowly come out of his shell.
“When we got him three years ago, he was just learning our system and kind of quiet and just trying to go through the motions a little bit of just trying to adapt to us and get a feel for us. Now he's engaging and giving us ideas. Now he's giving us suggestions and ideas and really becoming another coach, a set of eyes on the field.” said Pederson.
Since 2024 will be Lawrence’s third year with this offensive staff, Pederson expects an incremental improvement from Lawrence.
“He’s now into that third year with us, and so that part I think for us it's the encouraging part. This is kind of this jump year, that he can have moving forward. The ball is coming out of his hand faster, quicker decisions, accuracy, timing.” Pederson said.