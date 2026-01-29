Jaguars' Urban Meyer Error Earns Another Noteworthy Distinction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Oh, Urban Meyer. What a time he had on the Jacksonville Jaguars' watch.

The less-than-one season of Meyer proved to be the worst year in the history of the franchise, filled with blowout losses, a wasted rookie season for Trevor Lawrence, and the most embarassing coaching effort that the sport has arguably seen, with the word effort being used loosley.

Now, Meyer has landed himself on another noteworthy list that signals him as the worst head coach hire in recent NFL history.

Meyer's Era

Meyer long proved to be the wrong answer for the Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence, and owner Shad Khan. But even as we approach more and more years in the post-Meyer timeline, the stain of his short tenure has once again been voted the worst in the NFL.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Urban Meyer on the sidelines prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff between the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

In a look by ESPN at all 37 hires since the 2021 offseason, Meyer landed square in dead-last place at No. 37 -- to little surprise.

"None of the other coaches on this list were accused of physically assaulting their players, which puts Meyer in a world of his own. Truly mismatched with the NFL universe, Meyer was completely disconnected from reality, including reports that he wasn't familiar with Rams star Aaron Donald. His offensive goal was to run for 250 yards and throw for 250 yards, something that happens about once a year in the NFL," ESPN's Bill Barnwell said.

Urban Meyer, Jacksonville Jaguars, 2021 | Corey Perrine / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Meyer feuded with his players and coaches, abandoned the team plane to fly back to his bar in Ohio, set first pick Trevor Lawrence's development back a year, signed Tim Tebow to play tight end, showed little familiarity with who was even playing for his team and was fired after just 13 games. Your high school coach might have done a better job.

Meyer compiled a 2-11 record in his lone season as Jaguars' head coach, finishing with the shortest tenure in Jaguars' history and tied for the fourth shortest tenure of any NFL coach in the league's history.

Oct 31, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer talks with a player during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

"After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone. I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement after firing Meyer.

Oct 31, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks to the locker room following a 31-7 loss against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

