Jaguars' Press Taylor Explains Brian Thomas Jr's Early Usage in Camp
Coming out of LSU, Brian Thomas Jr.'s rare trump card was clear.
Thomas was one of the best vertical threats in college football last year, and his blend of length, height, and legit 4.3 speed makes him a tough matchup downfield for any corner. It is exactly why Thomas was a first-round pick and widely projected as the No. 4 receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft classs
But through the first 10 practices of Jacksonville Jaguars training camp, the No. 23 pick has not been given many chances to do what he does best; burn corners deep and track deep bombs from his quarterback.
There have been flashes, such as a deep touchdown against Jarrian Jones in 7-on-7 drills on Friday. But Thomas has also had to experience plenty of red-zone work, as well as being introduced to other concepts such as screens and intermediate routes. But there is a specific reason, according to Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor.
"I think part of that too is just Coach's vision for how to start training camp. I think just the experience of him planning training camp schedules and things like that, you want to think guys are ready to come play football the day they get here. Well, that's not necessarily the case," Taylor said.
"I think part of it's the way that the NFL's adapted with the acclimation period as we go. So, just trying to be smart of, these guys haven't played football in three months. To come out, and a normal install, and ask guys to run 45 yards downfield, I don't know that their bodies are ready for that. Then you start getting the soft-tissue injuries that set you back throughout the course of camp."
Fans aren't the only ones who are waiting to see Thomas involved in the deep passing game. It is still clear that is the Jaguars plan for him, and he will be introduced to the deep game plenty in due time.
"So yes, it's frustrating at times because you've got this new tool that you want to get down the field and really expose to certain things, but is that the best thing for the player, for our team as we get going in the long run of camp? Camp is really just a ramp-up to Week 1," Taylor said.
"That's how we view it. And yes, we'd love to win every single day, including day one, but ultimately, we want to be ready to play Week 1.”