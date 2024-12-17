Jaguars QB Mac Jones Continues to Grow and Take Command of Offense
For the first time since taking over for starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, quarterback Mac Jones played well.
Jones played his best football of the season vs. the New York Jets In Week 15. And while the Jacksonville Jaguars could not pull out the win in Week 15 against the Jets, they had positive signs from this game -- and Jones was one of them.
“I thought Mac played good," said Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. "He played well. I thought the
offensive line protected well today again, did some good things. B.T. [Brian Thomas Jr.] had
a heck of a game. I just think we've got to keep learning and keep growing as a team and
keep working. Mac gets more comfortable with the things we're doing and what he likes. He
played tough. He played physical, some scrambles in there, so it was a good performance,
good performance.”
In the Jaguars' final drive, they had a chance to tie the game but unfortunately, Jones threw an interception that ended all hope for the Jaguars in Week 15.
“I think he just sailed the ball too high. Look, he's trying to make a play, obviously. I have to take a look at the film and make a determination on the route. It was a double move route combination, so catching them in their two-high shell defense and felt like it was just a little overthrown.”
"I am going to have to look at the film," said Jones after Sunday's loss. "It is definitely in the gameplay. At that point, I think we had like 44 seconds and we were on the plus 50. So usually it is a second a yard, so you have to get a chunk play. If that makes sense. And Sauce [Jets cornerback Gardner] kind of baited me into it I guess that is what I saw, and he peeled back on it and made a good play. So, I am definitely going to watch the film and see what I can do differently."
"You watch NFL football and there are plays that are made and plays that are not. So, as a quarterback, you just want to get the game to the fourth quarterback and we did. Last week we got down there and won it. This week we did not and that is on me."
