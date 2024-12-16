How Did the Jaguars Let Win Against Jets Slip Away?
The Jacksonville Jaguars dropped their 11th game of the season in Week 15 to the New York Jets, but from looking back at the score from halftime, did the Jaguars let another winnable game slip through their hands?
Going into halftime, the Jaguars led 13-7, holding Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the Jets offense to one touchdown in the first quarter and silent in the second. While they led, there were many chances that the Jaguars let slip through their fingers as a means of padding their lead.
Quarterback Mac Jones had himself one of the better performances in his tenure with Jacksonville, throwing for 294 yards in 31 completions two touchdowns, and two interceptions. While there were blemishes on the performance, he gave the team a chance to walk away with their heads held high.
The main problem for the Jaguars in the game came in the second half of the game, and his name was Davante Adams. While Adams was quiet in the first half of the game, he ended his game with 198 yards in nine receptions and had two touchdowns.
The Jaguars ended their first half, going into halftime, with a win probability of 56.3%, and even were projected to walk away with the victory in the middle of the third quarter as well, raising their 56.3% to 63.1%. But after Adans found his mojo, the probability shifted mightily, very quickly.
Going into the fourth quarter, the Jets held a 55% chance of victory. The highest percentage of the game for the Jaguars came when they led 22-17, as their win probability sat at 83.3%. Rodgers would make sure that his team would be victorious, finding Adams once more to seal the deal for New York.
While the Jaguars weren't expecting much more to come of this season, there have been more games this season that the Jaguars had the chance of winning before getting blown away in the fourth quarter.
The team's record now sits at 3-11 as that fourth victory still avoids them. The Jaguars may have the chance to take down the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16, fighting for that ever so important fourth win to bring some positive to the end of the year.
