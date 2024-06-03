Jaguars Rank 5th In Cap Space After June 1st
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be entering the summer with among the most available cap space in the NFL.
According to Over The Cap, the Jaguars rank No. 5 in available cap space after Post-June 1st deals were factored in. The Jaguars have $34,184,190 million in cap space, ranking behind the New England Patriots ($46,439,175), Washington Commanders ($43,404,604), Detroit Lions ($40,345,495) and the Arizona Cardinals ($35,527,737).
Considering the cap space and the Jaguars' nine draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, which includes six picks in the first four rounds, the Jaguars could be a team to watch to make a big move either before Week 1 or before the trade deadline.
In terms of 2025 cap space, the Jaguars rank No. 18 with $21,924,202. This figure will obviously change when the Jaguars extend Trevor Lawrence and when the NFL's cap increases next year.
“Yeah, I think you try to address needs in free agency. You try to attack it that way. The less needs you have going into the draft, the better," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said in April before the draft.
"It allows you to then stick to that formula of drafting the best player available. We feel comfortable, I think Coach can speak on that, too, we feel comfortable with where we’re at and we’ve got a ways to go.”
“I look at it too, same. The first thing we try to do every offseason is try to resign our own guys, that’s kind of the priority there. Then, look outside the building to fill, as Trent was saying, to fill those immediate needs possibly there," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said.
"Obviously, this third bucket is this draft. You feel good with the guys you’ve got in the building because you were able to answer a couple of questions and now, heading into next week, you feel that now you’re just adding more talent, more depth and the competition that as coaches, we look for as we continue to build.”