Jaguars Release Bruce Miller, Make Other Roster Moves

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a series of roster moves on Friday, including releasing fullback Bruce Miller. 

Along with the release of Miller, the Jaguars also activated running back Chris Thompson from the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list. He is now on the active roster. 

The Jaguars also released kicker Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad. Defensive end Josh Mauro has also been signed off of the Jaguars practice squad by the Arizona Cardinals, opening up a few practice squad spots for the Jaguars. 

Miller was signed during training camp and appeared in all seven games this season. The veteran fullback played 56 snaps in those games, 12% of the team's offensive snaps. 

In his tenure with the Jaguars, Miller caught one pass for two yards, converting the catch for a first down. Miller was primarily used as a blocker, and his release indicates the Jaguars will go to an offense without the position moving forward. 

Thompson was activated to the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list the day before they played the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7. The eighth-year running back had served as Jacksonville's No. 2 running back in the first six games of the season, rushing six times for 17 yards and catching 16 passes for 111 yards and one touchdown. 

Mauro did not appear in a game with the Jaguars after initially starting with a five-game suspension. 

Rosas, meanwhile, appeared in one game as Jacksonville's kicker before being injured and going to the team's practice squad. He made four-of-five field goals for the Jaguars in a Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, his lone appearance with the Jaguars this season.

