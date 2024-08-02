Jaguars Release Fan Survey on Site of 2027 Home Games
The Jacksonville Jaguars are turning to their fans to hear their opinions on where the Jaguars should host home games in 2027.
The Jaguars will not play any home games in Jacksonville in 2027 due to the final year of renovations on EverBank Stadium. As a result, fans are being sent surveys to gauge their thoughts on the two possible host cities: Orlando and Gainesville.
The current schedule on the renovation is as follows.
- NFL owners vote: October 2024
- Construction begins: Feburary 2025. Jaguars would play 2025 season in Jacksonville with a capacity of 60,000+,
- Jaguars reduce capacity: For the 2026 season, the Jaguars would play the season in Jacksonville with a reduced capacity of 43,500.
- Jaguars play away from Jacksonville: For the 2027 season, the Jaguars would play their home schedule outside of Jacksonville for the first time in franchise history.
- Facility opens: August 2028.
In short, the Jaguars would be able to play in Jacksonville for two of the three years of construction. While some predicted the Jaguars would play multiple seasons outside of Jacksonville, the Jaguars determined months ago that they will play just one.
Where the Jaguars would play in 2027 remains to be seen. Gainesville is just 75 miles away and could make sense logistically, but this appears to be one of the final question marks remaining.
The stadium project is estimated to cost $1.4 billion. The proposed deal includes a 30-year lease agreement with a Non-Relocation Agreement. Both the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville will contribute $625 million to construction costs, with the Jaguars taking on any overrun costs.
“Yes, not only does the league have input, if any NFL team is going to enter into a lease, even for a temporary building, that requires 75% approval of NFL owners, as well. We haven't spent a lot of time on the due diligence of the two options," Jaguars president Mark Lamping said this summer.
"We narrowed it down to Camping World and Florida Field. The only reason we didn't do that is it's a waste of energy at this point. We don't have to make a decision right away. We did have two fact-finding trips that were made up of Jaguars' business people, Jaguars football operations people and representatives from the National Football League, who visited both Camping World Stadium and Florida Field Stadium in the last 75 days.”