One Big-Money Defensive Back Who Makes Sense for Jaguars

With the NFL free agency tampering period officially opening up and deals being official on Wednesday, the Jaguars are going to have to make tough decisions on their free agents. They have a few free agents who had good years last season, and they are looking like they are not going to keep all of them.

That is never easy to do, no matter what team you are on. The Jaguars do not have the money to do it all, and they are going to do whatever they believe is best for the team.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen runs off the field before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One position that the Jaguars could see the most turnaround in is the cornerback position. The Jaguars have more than one free agent at the cornerback position. That is why it is going to be one of the first positions that they address.

Whether that be the group that was there last season and bringing a member back, or going into the free agent cornerbacks that are available. That is going to be an interesting thing to see from the Jaguars and how they handle it all.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A cornerback that the Jaguars need to take a look at is Alontae Taylor. Taylor is one of the best free agent cornerbacks this offseason, and he is coming off a good season with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are not going to be able to give Taylor the deal that he will be looking for, and that is why he will find a new home this offseason. The Jaguars are a team that could bring him in, and he will be a starter going into next season. That will give the Jaguars one of their starting corners.

Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated has the Jaguars as one potential landing spot for Taylor. He also ranks Taylor as the 13th overall free agent in this year's class.

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) hits Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) as he throws a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

13. Alontae Taylor, CB, Saints

Projected contract: Three years, $35 million

Taylor drew plenty of interest before the league’s trade deadline, but the Saints decided to keep the versatile cornerback. Perhaps that means New Orleans will look to extend the 2022 second-round pick. Taylor, who had two interceptions this year, has started 53 games in four seasons. —GM

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during warm ups before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Taylor fits with the Jaguars and what they are looking to do on the defensive side of the ball. His speed and length are what make him special, and that could be what the Jaguars are looking for.