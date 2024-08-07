Jaguars Release First 2024 Depth Chart Ahead of Preseason Opener vs. Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their first depth chart of the 2024 season, just a few days ahead of their preseason opener vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
As always, depth charts are unofficial. In many cases, they do not reflect what we have actually seen transpire on the practice field at the Miller Electric Center during training camp. For example, last year's depth chart had Blake Hance at left guard and, well, that was never the case.
And in this year's case, it is obvious that a few things are out of place, especially rookies. Plus, defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen has even downplayed depth charts during camp, noting that the Jaguars started camp without any.
“It’s going to start like that, yes. So, you’ll see a bunch of combinations. Even yesterday, we had guys that maybe didn’t play together in OTAs that were out there. We always—the best combination of players. Here’s what we’re looking for ultimately when we evaluate: did the player win the rep? At each position," Nielsen said last month.
"It is the scheme and they’re out there and they’re playing corner or nickel or defensive end or D-tackle or whatever it is, did the player—how are they playing with the guys around them? It’s part of the evaluation process. That will happen. That’s what preseason is for: the fundamentals. What is camp? Master the techniques and champion the scheme of what we’re doing. As it continues to go, then yeah, you’ll see things as cuts are made and guys are making the team and making plays. You’ll see it. It’ll get tighter and then you’ll see that these guys are going to get some reps and when it gets to game week, you add depth charts and all that stuff matters. But right now, it's fundamentals, technique, scheme, playing hard, being tough, those types of things. That’s what camp is about.
With that said, here is this year's depth chart.
QB: Trevor Lawrence; Mac Jones; C.J. Beathard
RB: Travis Etienne Jr.; Tank Bigsby; D'Ernest Johnson; Jalen Jackson; Keilan Robinson OR Gary Brightwell
WR: Gabe Davis; Elijah Cooks; Seth Williams; Josh Cephus
WR: Brian Thomas Jr; Devin Duvernay; Tim Jones; Denzel Mims; Joseph Scates
WR: Christian Kirk; Parker Washington; Brevin Easton; Austin Trammel
TE: Evan Engram; Josiah Deguara; Patrick Murtagh
TE: Luke Farrell; Brenton Strange; Shawn Bowman; Chris Myriack
LT: Cam Robinson; Walker Little; Cole Van Lanen
LG: Ezra Cleveland; Blake Hance; Tyler Shatley
C: Mitch Morse; Luke Fortner; Darryl Williams
RG: Brandon Scherff; Cooper Hodges; Keaton Sutherland; Steven Jones
RT: Anton Harrison; Javon Foster
NT: DaVon Hamilton; Jeremiah Ledbetter OR Tyler Lacy; Jordan Jeffersom
DT: Arik Armstead; Roy Robertson-Harris; Esezi Otomewo; Maason Smith; Jonathan Marshall
DE: Josh Hines-Allen; De'Shaan Dixon; D.J. Coleman; Raymond Johnson
DE: Travon Walker; Trevis GIpson; Rasheem Green; Myles Cole
MIKE: Foyesade Oluokun; Ventrell Miller; Andrew Parker Jr.
WILL: Chad Muma OR Devin Lloyd; Caleb Johnson; Tanner Muse OR Ty Summers
SAM: Chad Muma OR Yasir Abdullah; Tanner Muse
CB: Ronald Darby; Montaric Brown; Christian Braswell; Jarrian Jones
CB: Tyson Campbell; Amani Oruwairye; Tre Flowers; Tevaughn Campbell; De'Antre Prince
Nickel CB: Christian Braswell
FS: Darnell Savage; Andrew Wingard; Terrell Edmunds; Josh Proctor
SS: Andre Cisco; Antonio Johnson; Daniel Thomas; Erick Hallett II; Adrian Amos